CALGARY, AB, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the September 2022, quarterly cash distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be September 29, 2022, for all unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on September 30, 2022. Unitholders will receive cash distributions payable on October 7, 2022.

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds TSX Ticker Distribution

per Unit ($) Distribution

Yield Payment

Frequency Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge

Fund HDGE 0.10 1.95 % Quarterly Accelerate Enhanced Canadian

Benchmark Alternative Fund ATSX 0.42 7.12 % Quarterly Accelerate OneChoice Alternative

Portfolio ETF ONEC 0.10 2.03 % Quarterly Accelerate Arbitrage Fund ARB 0.20 3.11 % Quarterly Accelerate Carbon-Negative Bitcoin

ETF ABTC -- N/A None

To learn more about the Accelerate Funds, visit https://accelerateshares.com.

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is one of Canada's most innovative and fastest growing alternative investment solution providers, with a suite of institutional-calibre alternative ETFs for investors seeking diversification and long-term performance. Accelerate is empowering investors.

