CALGARY, AB, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the Q3 and September 2024 cash distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be September 27, 2024. All unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on September 27, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on October 8, 2024.

Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Fund TSX Ticker Distribution per Unit ($) Distribution Yield Payment Frequency Accelerate Absolute Return Fund HDGE 0.10 1.51 % Quarterly Accelerate Canadian Long Short Equity Fund ATSX n/a 0.00 % n/a Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF ONEC 0.10 1.80 % Quarterly Accelerate Arbitrage Fund ARB 0.26 3.95 % Quarterly Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund INCM 0.17 11.19 % Monthly

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

