Accelerate Declares Estimated Annual Distributions

CALGARY, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the estimated December 2019 annual cash distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be December 27, 2019 for all unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on December 31, 2019. Unitholders will receive cash distributions payable on January 8, 2020. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 19, 2019 and could change if the Accelerate ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date or may change for other unforeseen reasons.

Details of the estimated per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds TSX Ticker Distribution

per

Unit ($) Capital

Gains per

Units ($) Total

Distribution

Per Units ($) Payment

Frequency Accelerate Absolute

Return Hedge Fund HDGE -- -- -- Quarterly Accelerate Enhanced

Canadian Benchmark

Alternative Fund ATSX 0.54593 -- 0.54593 Quarterly Alternative Private

Equity Alpha Fund ALFA -- -- -- None

To learn more about the Accelerate Funds, visit https://accelerateshares.com.

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is leading innovation in financial services as the pioneer of institutional-caliber hedge fund and private equity ETFs for investors seeking long-term performance. Accelerate was established by a team with a track record of successfully managing award-winning hedge funds and is disrupting the asset management industry by offering performance-oriented alternative investment strategies previously reserved for wealthy investors at a fee significantly lower than competitors.

SOURCE Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, [email protected]