CALGARY, AB, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced annual share distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the annual 2021 distributions will be December 30, 2021, for all unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on December 31, 2021. Unitholders will receive share distributions payable on January 10, 2022.

Details of the final per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds TSX Ticker Total Distribution Per Units ($) Accelerate Absolute Return Hedge Fund HDGE -- Accelerate Enhanced Canadian Benchmark Alternative Fund ATSX 1.785623 Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF ONEC 0.473566 Accelerate Arbitrage Fund ARB 0.912144 Accelerate Carbon-Negative Bitcoin ETF ABTC --

To learn more about the Accelerate Funds, visit https://accelerateshares.com.

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate is one of Canada's most innovative and fastest growing alternative investment solution providers, with a suite of institutional-calibre alternative ETFs for investors seeking diversification and long-term performance. Accelerate is empowering investors.

SOURCE Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

For further information: For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, [email protected]

Related Links

https://accelerateshares.com/

