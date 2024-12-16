CALGARY, AB, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the December and fourth quarter cash distributions, along with the annual reinvested share distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be December 30, 2024. All unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on December 31, 2024, will receive cash distributions payable on January 10, 2025, or later.

Details of the quarterly per unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds TSX Ticker Distribution

per Unit ($) Distribution

Yield Payment

Frequency Accelerate Absolute Return Fund HDGE 0.10 1.46 % Quarterly Accelerate Canadian Long Short Equity

Fund ATSX N/A 0.00 % N/A Accelerate OneChoice Alternative

Portfolio ETF ONEC 0.10 1.72 % Quarterly Accelerate Arbitrage Fund ARB 0.26 3.94 % Quarterly Accelerate Diversified Credit Income

Fund INCM 0.165 10.09 % Monthly

Details of the estimated annual per unit reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds TSX Ticker Total Reinvested

Distribution Per Units ($) Accelerate Absolute Return Fund HDGE 0.0 Accelerate Canadian Long Short Equity Fund ATSX 0.935293 Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF ONEC 0.0 Accelerate Arbitrage Fund ARB 0.0 Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund INCM 0.0

Accelerate is powering diversification. To learn more visit https://accelerateshares.com.

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

