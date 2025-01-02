CALGARY, AB, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the 2024 final annual reinvested share distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the non-cash distributions was December 31, 2024.

Details of the final annual per unit reinvested distribution amounts are as follows:

Accelerate Funds TSX Ticker Total Reinvested

Distribution Per Units ($) Accelerate Absolute Return Fund HDGE 0.0 Accelerate Canadian Long Short Equity Fund ATSX 1.939613 Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF ONEC 0.0 Accelerate Arbitrage Fund ARB 0.0 Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund INCM 0.0

Accelerate is powering diversification. To learn more visit https://accelerateshares.com.

About the Accelerate Funds

Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions and individual investors diversify their investment portfolios, manage risk, and improve their portfolio's risk-adjusted returns.

SOURCE Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.

For Additional Information: For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, [email protected].