Academy of Learning Career College Brampton East Campus to Meet Growing Demand for Career-Focused Education

With the expanded facility at 8750 The Gore Rd, Brampton East, AOLCC will accommodate a larger student body and further strengthen its commitment to providing practical training in critical fields such as healthcare, business, cyber security, childcare and information technology (IT). The Brampton East campus already serves over 3,000 students, and this expansion ensures even greater capacity to train the workforce of tomorrow.

The expansion has garnered strong support from provincial and federal officials, who attended an opening ceremony on October 31, 2025 to share their endorsements and recognize the AOLCC's role in workforce development.

A Commitment to Opportunity and Community

"The opening of our new Brampton East campus of Academy of Learning marks another milestone in our mission to make quality, career-focused education accessible to everyone. This is more than a new facility -- it's a commitment to helping people gain the skills, confidence, and opportunities to transform their lives. We're proud to expand our presence to a bigger and better location in Brampton East and continue building pathways to learning, employment, and success for our students," said Puneet Khanna, CEO and Co-founder.

Chamara Perera, Chief Operating Officer, added, "This campus represents the evolution of what Academy of Learning Brampton East has done over the years -- practical, compassionate, and student-driven education. Our goal is to ensure every learner who walks through these doors feels supported, inspired, and equipped for the real world. We're excited to serve the Brampton community and to see the impact this campus will create."

Celebrated by Provincial and Federal Local Leaders

Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, MPP for Brampton South and Ontario Minister of Transportation, highlighted the College's vital contribution during critical times: "When we were doing the tour, I was notified that almost 3,000 personal support workers (PSWs) were being trained here at one point, especially during the pandemic, which seems like a very long time ago, but it tells you the important role that colleges like this play in a time of need when we need individuals to be trained. Community colleges and colleges like this are so, so important for us as we train the workforce of tomorrow."

Amarjot Sandhu, MPP for Brampton West, highlighted that "This campus is not just the expansion of the college. It is the expansion of opportunity. It represents hope, progress and promise, to build stronger and more skilled workforce right here in Brampton. And I know that Academy of Learning has been playing a vital, very important role in providing career-focused, more flexible, accessible education, to thousands of learners right here in Brampton."

Amarjeet Gill, MP for Brampton West, emphasized the far-reaching benefits of the campus: "I would like to congratulate Academy of Learning for this wonderful facility that is going to provide excellent education to the students, not only in Brampton, but across GTA. I wish them every success for the future, not only for them but to create excellent students, those who are going to serve our country, our province and our cities, going forward."

Building Pathways to Success

The expanded Brampton East campus underlines AOLCC's dedication to supporting the needs of students, whether they are newcomers, career changers, or lifelong learners, while responding to the workforce requirements of the local economy. By providing accessible, practical, and flexible education, AOLCC continues to empower individuals to thrive in their chosen fields and contribute to the strength of the Brampton community and beyond.

About Academy of Learning Career College Brampton East:

For more than 30 years, Academy of Learning® Career College's main focal point has always been and continues to be the student. It provides methods of learning that will fulfil students' needs, as well as the requirements of today's competitive job market. AOLCC has helped learners successfully complete over one million training courses. Founded as a franchise system in 1987, Academy of Learning® Career College originally specialized in computer and business skills training for adult learners, based on the Integrated Learning System™ ("ILS"). This system is unique to Canada and offers a method of learning whereby course materials and instruction provide an all-encompassing learning experience using multi-sensory learning styles and preferences through student workbooks, media presentations and hands-on exercises. These learning styles are supported by an on-site qualified Campus Facilitator. ILS is exclusive to Academy of Learning® College.

