Abuse Survivor and Advocate Coalition Urges Ecumenical Patriarch to Lead Public Safeguards Push Across Orthodoxy

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - A coalition of survivors released a series of letters (April–September 2025). The Orthodox Survivors and Advocates Coalition calls on Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I to champion public safeguards, independent reporting channels, and external investigations across Orthodoxy regarding clergy-perpetrated abuse.

Authority

The coalition emphasizes the Patriarch's limited authority over Orthodox jurisdictions. He is a respected moral figure and religious leader. He has convened global interfaith action. He could catalyze discussion and practical reforms.

The Patriarch's selection as 2025 Templeton Prize laureate for environmental leadership underscores convening influence. Environmental matters are a global concern. Transparency and accountability on clergy-related abuse are a global Orthodox Christian concern. Letter signatories emphasize environmental concerns matter little if clergy-perpetrated abuse remains unaddressed.

Gaps

The coalition notes persistent gaps in public information. Prosopon Healing maintains an open-access compilation of publicly reported abuse cases in Orthodox contexts. According to the group, available data remain incomplete. Most Orthodox jurisdictions do not publish consolidated lists on clergy abuse.

Prize organizers highlighted the Patriarch's collaborations with global religious leaders. Other communions issued public statements regarding abuse. Still others took action responding to abuse scandals. For example, following an independent review into abuse by John Smyth, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby announced resignation in 2024 then completed official duties on 6 January 2025.

Requests

Public address: A clear statement acknowledging clergy-perpetrated abuse including adult victims, and urging transparent safeguarding culture.





A clear statement acknowledging clergy-perpetrated abuse including adult victims, and urging transparent safeguarding culture. Independent reporting: Support for a safe, independent venue for reporting, with external review.





Support for a safe, independent venue for reporting, with external review. Accountability mechanisms: Promotion of public, regularized reporting and independent investigations across Orthodoxy.

The coalition references For the Life of the World: Toward a Social Ethos of the Orthodox Church (2020). It condemns sexual abuse of children and does not address clergy-perpetrated abuse or adult victims. They urge fuller articulation.

Ed.: References to organizations rely on available information. Appeals sent by John Metsopoulos, Kevin Hunt (spouse of Dr. Nedelescu), and Bojan Jovanović did not receive responses as of 22 September 2025.

SOURCE Orthodox Survivors and Advocates Coalition

Contacts: Bojan Jovanović, General Secretary, Union of Christians of Croatia: [email protected]; Scott Douglas Jacobsen, Board Member, Prosopon Healing; Journalist & Publisher: [email protected]; Hermina Nedelescu, Ph.D., Neuroscientist; Theologian; Co-Founder, Prosopon Healing: [email protected]