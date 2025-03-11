Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreement between Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, Nova Sky Stories and Analog

Multi-year partnership reinforces Abu Dhabi's leading position in immersive storytelling and entertainment innovation

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Colorado-based Nova Sky Stories, and Abu Dhabi-headquartered Analog, an Emirati company, specialised in physical intelligence and mixed reality.

Abu Dhabi to introduce the world's largest drone light show, elevating cultural and technological storytelling (PRNewsfoto/Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi)

Through this multi-year partnership agreement, Abu Dhabi is set to launch a pioneering initiative that will integrate cutting-edge drone technology into large-scale immersive storytelling, further solidifying its position as a global hub for innovation in culture and entertainment. The synchronised drone performances will create artistic narratives across multiple iconic locations, weaving together the emirate's rich heritage and dynamic future.

It will introduce the world's most advanced fleet of 10,000 light-show drones, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, blending cultural narratives with advanced drone technology to create immersive experiences.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "By harnessing innovative technologies, we are finding new and immersive ways to share our vision and culture with the world. At the intersection of creativity and entertainment, this partnership with Nova Sky and Analog will challenge convention, raising the bar for what residents and visitors can experience. These visual spectacles reinforce Abu Dhabi's leading position in entertainment innovation, delivering experiential and memorable moments for all."

Kimbal Musk, CEO and Co-Founder of Nova Sky Stories, said: "We are excited to be part of this partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi. With this pioneering initiative, Abu Dhabi is at the forefront of embracing innovation and will have the largest fleet of the most advanced light drones in the world for storytelling and entertainment. Nova empowers the world's greatest artists and musicians to bring their art to the sky and we cannot wait to show the world what is possible with a fleet this size."

Alex Kipman, Founder and CEO of Analog, said: "Abu Dhabi's skyline is set to become a dynamic canvas for storytelling. We are painting holographic stories in the sky, fusing tradition with next-generation technology so audiences can feel that spark of wonder only possible when imagination meets reality. At Analog, we exist to birth new realities, and in partnership with Nova Sky Stories, DCT Abu Dhabi is reimagining what entertainment can be—one that honours Abu Dhabi's heritage and sets the bar for immersive experiences worldwide."

A New Dimension of Storytelling

Powered by real-time synchronisation and adaptive intelligence, these dynamic drone formations will reimagine the possibilities of live entertainment, making Abu Dhabi's skyline an evolving canvas for innovation.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

About Nova Sky Stories

Nova Sky Stories empowers the world's leading governments, musicians and artists to bring unrivaled awe to their live audiences.

Nova Sky Stories has led the world in drone entertainment for over a decade with a veteran team of artists and engineers. Nova is vertically integrated, from software and hardware IP, to manufacturing our own drones, to design, and pilots. This enables us to prioritize safety with our lightweight, quiet, and precise drones that are also reliable in complex environments, including urban areas and extreme temperatures. Through the seamless fusion of technology and artistry, Nova transforms drone performances into breathtaking Sky Stories that capture hearts and minds. Certified to fly in over 40 countries across the globe, Nova Sky Stories is an international company working with the world's greatest venues, artists, and brands.

For more information visit novaskystories.com and follow on Instagram and X @NovaSkyStories.

About Analog

Analog is a next-generation technology company specializing in edge computing, adaptive intelligence, and mixed reality, founded in 2024 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi. With strategic backing from G42, we unite technology and creativity to spark inspiration, connect communities, and empower people to reimagine reality. Our human-first ethos ensures every innovation respects and amplifies human potential, rather than overshadowing it. By crafting solutions that invite dialogue, expand perspectives, and transform ideas into tangible outcomes, Analog enables individuals, organizations, and ecosystems to explore uncharted territories. We champion a shared vision of progress—where imagination, empathy, and collaboration unlock bold new futures. Through adaptive intelligence and immersive experiences, we strive to create a future without limits.

For more information visit analog.io and follow on X: Analogai_Instagram: Analogai_ LinkedIn: Analog-ai

