Abu Dhabi Art Fair 2025 to Host 140 Galleries From 35+ Countries

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Abu Dhabi Art Fair returns this year from 19 to 23 November for its 17th edition with 140 galleries from more than 50 cities from over 35 countries participating.

The 2025 edition highlights dynamic art scenes from Nigeria, the Gulf region, and Türkiye, whilst welcoming first-time participants from Algeria,Netherlands, Peru and Tanzania, underscoring the fair's growing global influence.

Abu Dhabi Art - 2025

Since its launch in 2009, the fair has become the largest in the region, attracting leading international galleries such as Pace, Richard Saltoun Gallery, Mennour, Hanart TZ Gallery, and ATHR. This year they are joined by debut exhibitors such as Loft Art Gallery, Pedro Cera, and EQTNA Rare Books. The number of exhibitors has surged 40% compared to last year, reflecting Abu Dhabi's rising stature in both institutional and private collecting circles.

Global Focus Sectors

This year's fair features curated Focus sectors that amplify diverse art narratives:

Nigeria Spotlight: In collaboration with the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, this section spotlights seven pioneering galleries from Nigeria, showcasing the strength and dynamism of the country's contemporary art scene. As one of Africa's leading cultural hubs, Nigeria continues to shape global conversations through bold, narrative-driven works that explore identity, politics, history, and place. The Focus sector at Abu Dhabi Art forms part of the country's Nigeria Everywhere initiative, which aims to increase global exposure of Nigerian creativity, particularly in new and emerging regions, by spotlighting the diversity and excellence of its cultural output.

Participating galleries will showcase a diverse range of emerging and established artists whose practices are grounded in local realities while engaging with global discourse. From mixed-media explorations to figurative painting and conceptual installations, the works reflect the innovation, depth, and urgency that define contemporary Nigerian art today. Participating galleries include SOTO Gallery, AMG Projects, returning exhibitor kó, O'DA Gallery, 1897 Gallery, Windsor Gallery, Ishara Gallery, and a special project with MADhouse by Tikera Africa.

Modern Türkiye: Curated by Doris Benhalegua Karako, this new focus section under the global focus sectors showcases rarely seen works by modern masters. Participating galleries include:

DG Art Gallery and Projects (featuring works by Fahrelnissa Zeid)

Art On Istanbul Gallery (spotlighting Burhan Doğançay)

BüroSarigedik (presenting Gülsün Karamustafa and Cengiz Çekil)

The Gulf Region: Galleries presenting leading Khaleeji artists include:

Gallery Isabelle (Hassan Sharif, Mohammed Kazem, and Alia Zaal)

Hunna Art (Alymamah Rashed, Joud Fahmy, and Zayn Qahtani)

SAPAR Contemporary (Rashid Al-Khalifa)

Iris Projects (Nasser Al Salem, Juma Al Haj and Shamsa Al Omaira)

Hafez Gallery (Sami Al Marzoogi, Sara Alabdali and Raeda Ashour)

Albareh Art Gallery (Nasser Al Yousif)

Additionally, the Collectors' Salon, curated by Roxane Zand (former Deputy Chair, Sotheby's Middle East), returns with a strong lineup including Kent Antiques, Daniel Crouch Rare Books, INLIBRIS, Almine Rech, and Perrotin.

Aldar Returns as Partner and Launches Aldar Hall at Manarat Al Saadiyat

Aldar will return as a leading Partner for the fair and will unveil a newly repurposed space at the entrance to Manarat Al Saadiyat, Aldar Hall, to support the fair's rapid expansion. This new space will host galleries participating in the Gulf Focus section, as well as those from across West Asia and North Africa (WANA). Aldar Hall will also feature two new participants from West Africa. Notable first-time exhibitors in Aldar Hall include Loft Art Gallery and Comptoir de Mines Galerie (Morocco), Yosr Ben Ammar Gallery (Tunisia) as well as Galerie Farah Fakhri (Ivory Coast) amongst others.

For more information, visit https://www.abudhabiart.ae/en/art-fair/exhibitors/galleries2025

About Abu Dhabi Art

Abu Dhabi Art expands beyond the notion of a traditional art fair, in placing strong emphasis on a diverse public engagement programme, including art installations and exhibitions, talks, and events that take place in different locations throughout the year. The culmination of this year-long programme is the Abu Dhabi Art event in November, which provides an important sales platform for participating galleries whilst also offering these galleries an opportunity to showcase ambitious installations and site-specific works by their artists to a wide audience. Abudhabiart.ae

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and abudhabiculture.ae

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784310/DCT_Abu_Dhabi_Art.jpg

SOURCE Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

Ishita Singh, Senior Account Executive, Memac Ogilvy, [email protected]