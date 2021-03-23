Absorb Software Launches Next-Gen Administration and Learning Through New AI Suite: Absorb Intelligence™

Absorb Intelligence continues to get smarter with every new piece of content, search query and course enrollment. Tweet this

Also included in the Absorb IntelligenceTM suite are:

Intelligent Recommendations: Learners can now see additional courses of interest based on a particular completed course, overall course completions and popular courses among various learners, encouraging skills development and surfacing new material they may not have found otherwise.

Intelligent Ranking: Exclusive to Absorb LMS, Intelligent Ranking delivers enhanced search results in an optimal order based on historical learner choices. Results continuously adjust based on data collected from all learners' behavior.

Absorb Pinpoint: Video lessons are automatically transcribed and timestamped based on AI and natural language processing. Combined with Intelligent Ranking, this allows learners searching for specific topics to be taken right to a particular point in a video covering that topic.

Powered by AI, Absorb IntelligenceTM continues to get smarter with every new piece of content, search query and course enrollment. It picks up on trends and user behaviors to ensure the most relevant options and results are presented.

This focus on creating a more AI-driven system is just one way Absorb LMS is demonstrating its dedication to continuous innovation.

"It's no surprise the future of software will largely feature AI, and we want to be on the forefront of this shift in the LMS market," said Mike Owens, CEO of Absorb Software. "With that in mind, I'm particularly excited about the revolutionary Intelligent Assist capability which will change how LMS administrators work—making them more efficient, faster and able to connect deeply and naturally with Absorb LMS by skipping the need for manual menus and screens typical of LMS administration."

Read more about the Absorb IntelligenceTM suite—including Intelligent Assist—and other innovative features at www.absorblms.com.

About Absorb Software

Absorb Software, backed by growth equity firm Silversmith Capital Partners, is a learning technology company based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with global offices in London, Dublin, Shanghai, Sydney, Boston, Tampa and Salt Lake City. Absorb LMS, the company's flagship product, is an industry-leading and award-winning Learning Management System trusted by businesses, governments, healthcare providers, educators and non-profit organizations around the world. The company's line of results-driven eLearning products also includes Absorb Infuse, the first true in-the-flow learning experience, and Absorb Create, a cloud-based course builder offered as both a standalone product and a seamless Absorb LMS integration. To learn more about Absorb Software, its products and the "Learn Everywhere" mantra that inspires them, visit http://www.absorblms.com/, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

