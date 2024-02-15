Winning house will be crowned at grand finale in Toronto on May 9

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Absolut®, a brand Born to Mix, is excited to announce the return of Absolut Empire's Ball , the largest house-based drag competition in Canada.

Founded by Scarlett BoBo, Absolut Empire's Ball celebrates the dazzling artistry and creativity of drag in all its fabulous forms! Now in its fifth season, Absolut Empires Ball will have nine lucky houses compete from March through May, judged by some of the best in the business, including Manny Dingo, Lizzie Renaud, Alyssin Chaynes and Mojo Toronto.

Absolut Empire’s Ball returns for Season 5 with Nine Houses competing to be Canada’s Next Drag Empire (CNW Group/Corby Spirit and Wine Communications)

This competition offers drag houses the chance of a lifetime to mesmerize large audiences with top-notch, professional productions. From breathtaking stage setups to stunning lighting and sound, Absolut Empire's Ball creates an unforgettable experience for both performers and spectators.

"Diversity is at the heart of Absolut Empire's Ball. We embrace and celebrate all forms of drag, from classic drag queens and kings to gender-bending, non-binary, and genderqueer performers," said Scarlett BoBo.

"Absolut is proud to present Absolut Empire's Ball for the fifth annual year and welcomes all types of drag performers to compete in a safe and inclusive space with their chosen houses," said Bethan Hamilton, Absolut's Senior Brand Manager at Corby Spirit and Wine. "Absolut is a brand born to mix and we're so proud with how Absolut Empire's Ball has grown into an annual event in Toronto, offering a platform for drag performers to express themselves. Each drag artist brings their own flair, authenticity, and individuality to the stage, creating stories that dazzle and inspire".

Absolut Empire's Ball preliminaries begin on March 6-7, 2024 at The Drake Underground with the top six houses moving onto the semi-finals on April 4, 2024 at El Mocambo. The program culminates in the grand finale on May 9, 2024 at The Great Hall where one house will be crowned Canada's Next Drag Empire. Ivory Towers and Helena Poison will co-host the program with Lizzie Renaud, Manny Dingo, Mojo Toronto, and Allysin Chaynes as judges with special guests at every event. Each evening will be as entertaining as the next, showcasing some of the best drag performers, with the live audience having their say and being able to vote for their favourite house.

The Absolut Empire's Ball houses competing in 2024 are:

For more details and tickets to Absolut Empire's Ball events, please visit absolutempiresball.com.

About Absolut Vodka

Since the early 1980s, Absolut has been proud to stand behind the 2SLGBTQ+ community, championing equal love for all. We have a strong belief that mixing people and perspectives creates connections that can change the world. From collaborating with well-known artists such as Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, and David LaChapelle, to proudly featuring Gilbert Baker's iconic rainbow flag on our bottle since 2008, this long-standing legacy brings to life Absolut's core belief that a colourful, diverse, and equal world is something to strive and work for.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink (RTD). Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® liqueur, Chic Choc® Spiced rum, The Foreign Affair® wines, and Ace Beverage Group's Cottage Springs®, Cabana Coast®, Liberty Village®, and Good Vines®. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Skrewball® whiskey, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Código 1530® and Olmeca Altos® tequilas, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne; and Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or X.

SOURCE Corby Spirit and Wine Communications

