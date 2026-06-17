abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (FAP) Announces 14% Increase to Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (TSX: FAP) (UEN: T21VC0235H) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 14% increase to the Company's monthly distribution. The distribution will rise from $0.0175 per share to $0.02 per share.

This enhanced distribution rate will take effect beginning with the July distribution. The policy of the Company's Board of Directors is to maintain a stable monthly distribution.

As a Singapore domiciled company, all distribution payments will be treated as foreign income for Canadian income tax purposes. Shareholders with registered addresses in Canada will receive distributions in Canadian dollars unless they have elected otherwise.

The Company has an annual redemption feature, which provides that if the volume weighted average trading price of the shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange during the 12 month period ending on the last business day of December of each year represents a discount to the average daily NAV per share during such period that is greater than the 12% trading discount redemption trigger percentage (the "Trading Discount Redemption Trigger"), the shareholders of the Company may voluntarily surrender 100% of their issued and outstanding shares of the Company for redemption.

Important Information

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Company's investment performance from the amount of the Company's current distribution. The amounts and sources of distributions set out above are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions made in 2026 will be made after the year-ended 2026. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts of distributions for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Company's results during the remainder of the calendar year and are subject to any changes to applicable tax regulations. Information for tax reporting purposes will be provided to the Company's shareholders on a Form T5 in February of 2027.

Shares of closed-end funds are listed for trading on national securities exchanges and are bought and sold in the secondary market. The market price of a fund's shares is determined by supply and demand and may be greater than (a "premium") or less than (a "discount") the fund's net asset value (NAV). A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and investors may receive more or less than their original investment upon the sale of shares. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The trading price of a closed-end fund's shares may be influenced by various factors, including market conditions, investor sentiment, and other external forces, and is not directly controlled by the fund, its Board of Directors, or its investment adviser. As a result, shares may trade at a premium to or discount from NAV at any given time. A premium to NAV may not be sustained, and a discount to NAV may increase or decrease over time. Investors should consider these risks when purchasing or selling closed-end fund shares.

Shareholders whose fund shares trade at a premium to NAV and who participate in the fund's dividend reinvestment plan should be aware that distributions may be reinvested at prices above NAV, which may adversely affect investment results.

About Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments and Aberdeen Investments Global are the registered marketing names in Canada for abrdn Canada Limited, and abrdn Investments Luxembourg S.A. abrdn Canada Limited ("abrdn") is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Aberdeen Investments is among the world's largest asset managers, with decades of experience overseeing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. Closed-end funds represent a core component of Aberdeen Investments' client franchise in both the U.S. and global markets. As of March 31, 2026, the firm had approximately $506 billion in assets under management, and Aberdeen and its affiliates managed 27 closed-end funds – 15 available in the U.S. and 12 outside the U.S. – totaling $25.6 billion in assets.

SOURCE abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC

For More Information Contact: abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC, Shareholder Services, 1-800-992-6341, [email protected], abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC | Aberdeen