ABRDN ASIA-PACIFIC INCOME FUND VCC ANNOUNCES MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (TSX: FAP) (UEN: T21VC0235H) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly distribution of CAD 1.75 cents per share on April 30, 2026 to all shareholders of record as of April 22, 2026 (ex-dividend date April 22, 2026).

The policy of the Company's Board of Directors is to maintain stable monthly distribution. For the 12 months to March 31, 2026, the Company has paid total distributions amounting to CAD 21.0 cents per ordinary share.

As a Singapore domiciled company, all distribution payments will be treated as foreign income for Canadian income tax purposes. Shareholders with registered addresses in Canada will receive distributions in Canadian dollars unless they have elected otherwise.

The Company's estimated sources of the current fiscal year to date distributions are as follows:

Total Distributions

Dividends Declared

Fiscal Year to Date (Foreign Income) Estimated

Component of

Distribution from

Earnings Estimated

Component of

Distribution in

Excess of Available

Net Investment

Income $0.1050 $0.1050 $0.0000

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Company's investment performance from the amount of the Company's current distribution. The amounts and sources of distributions set out above are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The final determination of the source of all distributions made in 2026 will be made after the year-ended 2026. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts of distributions for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Company's results during the remainder of the calendar year and are subject to any changes to applicable tax regulations. Information for tax reporting purposes will be provided to the Company's shareholders on a Form T5 in February of 2027.

The value at which a closed-end fund stock may trade on a public exchange is a function of external market factors that are not at the control of the Fund's Board or Investment Advisor. Closed-end Fund shares may therefore trade at a premium or a discount to net asset value at any given time. Shareholders should be aware that a fund trading at a premium to net asset value may not be sustainable and a fund's discount to net asset value, can widen as well as narrow. Shareholders of a fund trading at a premium who participate in that fund's dividend reinvestment plan should note the reinvestment of distributions may occur at a premium to net asset value.

Important Information

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. NAV returned data includes investment management fees, custodial charges, bank loan expenses and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. The Company is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Total return based on net asset value reflects changes in the Company's net asset value during each period. Total return based on market price reflects changes in market value.

Aberdeen Investments is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities: abrdn Canada Limited, abrdn Investments Luxembourg S.A., abrdn Private Equity (Europe) Limited, abrdn Capital Partners LLP, and abrdn Alternative Funds Limited. abrdn Canada Limited is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the Company. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

SOURCE abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC, Investor Relations, 1-800-992-6341, [email protected], abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC (https://www.aberdeeninvestments.com/en-ca/investor/funds/view-all-funds/abrdn-asia-pacific-income-fund-vcc/ordinary-share/sgxz44536704?tab=fundFactsTab&subTab=keyInformationTab)