ABRASILVER ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF BOUGHT DEAL LIFE OFFERING

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced bought deal private placement, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption (the "Offering"), of 6,513,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $7.10 per Common Share (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of $46,242,300. This total includes the partial exercise of the underwriters' option and included participation from a corporation beneficially owned by Mr. Eric Sprott.

Concurrently with the Offering, the Company issued 270,860 Common Shares to Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross"), upon the exercise of a participation right held by Kinross (the "Concurrent Private Placement"), for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,923,106. The Common Shares sold pursuant to the Concurrent Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

John Miniotis, President and CEO, commented "We're pleased to close this financing at a time of strong progress for AbraSilver, positioning us to accelerate key development activities at Diablillos. With the strongest balance sheet in our history now in place, we are very well positioned for a pivotal year ahead, with a clear focus on rapidly advancing the project and unlocking further value for shareholders".

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund early development expenditures, including on-site infrastructure, securing critical long lead-time items, advanced engineering and exploration programs in support of the advancement of its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the Salta province of Argentina, and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering was made pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than Quebec. The Common Shares were also offered for sale in the United States pursuant to available exemptions from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. The Common Shares issued under the Offering will not be subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

10,580 Common Shares were issued to related parties (within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101")) and such issuances are considered "related party transactions" for the purposes of MI 61-101. Such related party transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities being issued to the related parties nor the consideration being paid by the related parties exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The purchasers of the Common Shares and the extent of such participation were not finalized until shortly prior to the completion of the Offering. Accordingly, it was not possible to publicly disclose details of the nature and extent of related party participation in the transactions contemplated hereby pursuant to a material change report filed at least 21 days prior to the completion of such transactions.

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is an advanced-stage exploration company focused on rapidly advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in the mining-friendly Salta province of Argentina. The current Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for Diablillos (tank leach-only) consists of 73.1 Mt grading 79 g/t Ag and 0.66 g/t Au, containing approximately 186Moz silver and 1.6Moz gold, with significant further upside potential based on recent exploration drilling. The Company is led by an experienced management team and has long-term supportive shareholders. In addition, the Company has an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

For further information, please visit the AbraSilver website at www.abrasilver.com

LinkedIn page at AbraSilver Resource Corp., and follow us on X at www.x.com/abrasilver.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including in respect of the Offering and the use of net proceeds thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements that address future plans, activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur are forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

