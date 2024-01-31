Abracon Announces Record Number of New Product Introductions in 2023

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Abracon, a leading provider of Frequency Control, Timing, Power, Magnetics, RF and Antenna solutions, the company achieved a milestone by releasing a record-breaking 46 new product introductions (NPIs), marking the highest number in its 31-year history. These new product additions, spanning across all three lines of business (Frequency Control & Timing; Power & Magnetics; RF, Antennas & Signal Chain Components) strengthen Abracon's industry-leading portfolio of electronic components by providing customers with a broader selection of high-performing, reliable solutions.

New product additions to Abracon's Frequency Control and Timing lines include the expansion of their popular ClearClock® Crystal Oscillators. These ultra-low jitter XOs are designed to provide stable and accurate clock signals for high-speed applications using third overtone technology to achieve 64 fs jitter and are just 1 of 17 NPIs released in the frequency control and timing line. Through their recent acquisition of US-based NEL Frequency Controls, Inc., the company now offers NEL Ultra-Low Phase Noise OCXOs (oven-controlled crystal oscillators). The NEL OCXOs feature low power consumption, and ultra-high frequency requirements in the smallest, most compact form factor possible, with industry-leading performance in low-g-sensitive conditions.

Abracon's Power and Magnetics product portfolio continues a remarkable growth trajectory with the introduction of 16 new products spanning power inductor and supercapacitor lines. These latest additions are geared towards revolutionizing the fundamental approach to delivering power to electronic devices, employing breakthrough technology that spans from micro-power to ultra-high DC power supply. At the low-power end of the spectrum, Abracon's mini molded inductors deliver unprecedented performance in package sizes below 3mm, displacing traditional inductor types. On the high-power end, the release of Abracon's TLVR inductors empowers designers to redefine their expectations regarding the efficiency and responsiveness of multiphase power supplies, supporting currents as high as 1000A.

Within Abracon's RF, Antenna & Signal Chain portfolio, the company launched 13 NPIs including a collection of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) Chip Antennas. These antennas are designed for next-generation connectivity with fast and reliable data transmission and cover all relative frequency bands. Expansions in Abracon's RF Signal Chain portfolio focused on releases of state-of-the-art precision and consumer SAW Filters as well as the introduction of 2-Way Power Dividers. These additions to the portfolio are designed to provide customers with RF solutions requirements that complement and enhance Abracon's existing and growing list of RF, Antenna, and Signal Chain products.

"Keeping a finger on the pulse of the industry is a top priority at Abracon and our new product portfolio showcases that initiative," says Kevin Lemon, Director of Product Management. "We will continue to drive innovation and bring new products to the market that meet the needs of engineers and designers."

