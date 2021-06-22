Ablo lets users explore the world through the eyes of locals

Having a casual conversation with someone in a country that is not your own, is something the world hasn't been able to do in a while. However, talking to locals is the best way to get to know a country. That's exactly what Ablo had in mind when creating their new live streaming feature. Through a "Live Guide Show", users can share their country and culture in real time. The streamer, or "Live Guide" as Ablo calls them, becomes a virtual guide to the viewers. During a Live Show, people can share their country's best hot spots, show their food, fashion and culture or just chat and connect with people from all over the world.

Explore the world by hanging out with locals

Users get to virtually travel the world on Ablo and discover what's out there, right from the source. Streaming on Ablo is not a one-way conversation. During a Live Guide Show, viewers can join the live stream and ask questions to the person streaming. This creates a super realistic atmosphere, as if the viewer is at the Live Guide's location at that moment. Ablo also takes away any language barrier, because - just like anywhere else in the app - Ablo translates the conversation live.

"People are experiencing a strong urge to explore the world, to see what's out there, more than ever, and there is no better way to discover the world than by talking to local people. With our new Live Guide Show feature, we want people to express themselves, to share their cultures with each other and to share real stories.", Joost Roelandts - CEO

Endless connections

The winner of Google Play's "Best App of 2019" has been downloaded by over 29 million people worldwide, who can travel to 233 countries without ever leaving their homes. It is safe to say there is always someone to talk to on Ablo. The app has been doing particularly well among people aged between 18 and 24, or Gen Z adults.

It's clear that Ablo brings people together who wouldn't just run into each other on the street, helping to create an open world.

About Ablo

Ablo is a chat and video app that takes you around the world. The app connects you with people from all nationalities and lets you talk in your own language, the app translates your conversations live. Ablo opens your world.

To download the app, please visit https://ablo.live/.



