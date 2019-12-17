Ablo Crowned as App of the Year by Google

Ablo takes you from one continent to the other, from Paris to Rio de Janeiro. You'll meet people that will talk to you about their country and its customs. You'll gather local tips for your upcoming trip, exchange your favorite local music, learn about your new friend's favorite pizza topping, or simply travel the world from the comfort of your home.

"We love connecting people from all around the world and blurring boundaries. Being named Best App by Google is crowning the work of our entire team that put so much effort and devotion into this."

Joost Roelandts - CEO

According to Google, this year, one app truly stood out from the rest. It surprised and delighted them with its ingenuity and polish. Beautifully designed and thoughtfully executed, Google named it Best App of 2019. Google loved Ablo's mission of creating unlikely connections and its encouragement to learn about unfamiliar cultures.

Ablo, especially popular among Gen-Z; 18 to 26-year-olds, has been downloaded over 6,5 million times in more than 180 countries since its launch and is creating over 50,000 friendships every day. Ablo is free to download on both iOS and Android and there is also a web version available on https://ablo.live.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056165/Ablo_Maria_Vanina.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056166/Ablo_Rafael_Delgado.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056169/Ablo_Logo.jpg

