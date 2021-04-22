Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Meeting Adjourned To Thursday, April 29, 2021

TORONTO, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX:FAP) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that its Special and Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") convened as scheduled on April 22, 2021 and was adjourned because the required quorum was not present for conducting business for the consideration of the re-domiciliation of the Company from the laws of the Cook Islands to the laws of the Republic of Singapore. The adjourned Meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. (Cook Islands time) on April 29, 2021 at the same location. At the adjourned Meeting, those members present in person and represented by proxy will constitute a quorum for the transaction of all business at the adjourned Meeting.

Important Information

Aberdeen Standard Investments ("ASI") is the marketing name in Canada for Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg SA, Standard Life Investments Private Capital Ltd, SL Capital Partners LLP, Standard Life Investments Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the company's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected]

aberdeenfap.com

SOURCE Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited

For further information: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc., Investor Relations, 800-992-6341, [email protected], http://aberdeenfap.com

Related Links

http://aberdeenfap.com

