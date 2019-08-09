Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX: FAP) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on The Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly distribution of CAD 2.25 cents per ordinary share on August 27, 2019 to all ordinary shareholders of record as of August 19, 2019 (ex-dividend date August 16, 2019).

For the 12 months to July 31, 2019, the Company has paid total distributions amounting to CAD 36.00 cents per ordinary share.

The policy of the Company's Board of Directors is to maintain a stable monthly distribution out of net investment income and realized capital gains supplemented with paid-in capital as required. This policy is subject to regular review at the Board's quarterly meetings.

Shareholders with registered addresses in Canada will receive distributions in Canadian dollars unless they have elected otherwise. Although a portion of any distribution may be recorded as a return of capital for financial statement purposes, the full amount of the distribution (other than a return of capital out of par value, if any) will be foreign income for Canadian income tax purposes. The Company's portfolio is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Ltd., and it is further advised by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Ltd. and sub-advised by Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd. The Company's Administrator is Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of future financial performance and condition of the Company, are factors and assumptions which, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Shareholders are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, including credit, currency, political and interest-rate risks and could differ materially from what is currently expected. The Company has no specific intention of updating any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Aberdeen Standard Investments ("ASI") is the marketing name in Canada for the following affiliated entities: Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. and Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited. Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. is registered as a Portfolio Manager in the Canadian provinces of Ontario, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia and as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador. Both entities are indirect wholly owned subsidiaries of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the Company. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

aberdeenfap.com

