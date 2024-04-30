ABC TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES MIKE BISSON, FORMER MAGNA SEATING PRESIDENT, AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; CURRENT COO MIKE FRITTS TO RETIRE

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. ("ABC Technologies", "the Company"), a leading manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics and lightweighting innovations to the global automotive industry, today announced that Mike Fritts, Chief Operating Officer (COO), has announced his retirement effective June 30, 2024, after a distinguished 40-year career within the global automotive business. He will be succeeded by Mike Bisson, a highly respected and accomplished global industry executive who most recently served as Global President of Magna International Seating.

Mr. Bisson will step into the Chief Operating Officer position on May 1, 2024 with Mr. Fritts acting as Special Advisor to the CEO for the duration of the transition. Over a 35-year span in automotive, Mr. Bisson held many progressive positions at Magna including Executive Vice President and General Manager. He also gained extensive experience in various roles throughout his career at Rockwell International and General Motors of Canada.

"We are very grateful to Mr. Fritts for his many years with ABC Technologies and his perseverance has been integral to our continued success," remarked Terry Campbell, President & CEO of ABC Technologies. "We are excited to welcome Mr. Bisson, who is exceptionally qualified to lead the Company through its next chapter of growth and operational excellence, as a member of our Executive Leadership Team. We are fortunate to add someone with his pedigree, expertise and strategic knowledge to our Company as we move forward molding the future together."

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of custom, highly engineered, technical plastics, and light-weight innovations to the North American light vehicle industry. Serving more than 25 major original equipment manufacturer customers in 8 countries, the Company is strategically placed to offer vertically integrated product and process solutions through a skilled workforce of over 11,000 team members. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.abctechnologies.com.

