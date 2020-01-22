Abba Medix Corp. Introduces Three Additional Strains for Sale

Canada House Wellness Group Inc. Announces Share Issuances to Settle Obligations

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Abba Medix Corp. ("Abba"), has introduced three additional strains to its product portfolio: Sage & Sour, Critical Orange Punch, and White Shark. The new strains will be available for sale on Monday January 27, 2020 to registered Abba patients at www.abbamedix.com. Profiles of each additional strain can also be found under the "Products" tab on Abba's website.

Abba produces handcrafted, premium quality, medical grade cannabis for patients seeking safe solutions for their complex to common health and wellness needs. Abba now has a total of four strains available for sale to registered Abba patients. Abba expects to have additional derivative products, including oils, coming online this calendar year.

"Adding these 3 strains to Abba's menu is an important milestone for our organization. We are committed to having high quality strains on our menu to best serve our medical patients looking for solutions to a variety of health and wellness needs. As Abba's patient base continues to grow, we will strategically and selectively add complementary strains that our patients covet," said Michael Orrbrooke, Abba's President and the Chief Revenue Officer of Canada House. "In addition to offering a more comprehensive selection of strains, we intend to offer our products in new formats to provide our medical patients with many options while maintaining our industry leading customer service and online customer experience."

"A key strategy of Canada House is to increase Abba's patient base through relationships with clinics across Canada," says Canada House CEO Chris Churchill-Smith. "We have listened to our patients and have increased the selection of cannabis products to meet their needs. This is yet another significant milestone for Canada House on our Path to Profitability, as it will ensure that our growing base of high-value medical patients have a selection of options when ordering medical cannabis from Abba."

The Company also announced the issuance of 1,280,683 common shares at a deemed price per share of $0.04685 for strategic financial advisory services rendered pursuant to an engagement letter with a nationally recognized financial advisory firm and 333,333 common shares at a deemed price per share of $0.03 for human resource services rendered pursuant to a consulting agreement with an independent third-party.

About Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc. is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Wellness Group's goal is to become the leading cultivator of premium craft cannabis and provider of cannabinoid therapy, targeting the medical cannabis markets globally. Please visit www.canadahouse.ca.

