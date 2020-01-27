Abba Medix Corp. Experiencing Rapid Patient Growth, Surpassing 100 Registered Patients since November 2019

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Abba Medix Corp. ("Abba"), has now registered its 100th medical patient in less than three months. This news comes on the heels of Abba's January 22, 2020 announcement that it has added three additional strains to its product portfolio and now has a total of four strains available for sale to registered Abba patients. Abba anticipates its patient growth rates will rise sharply as awareness of Abba's excellent variety of dried flower spreads throughout the Canadian medical cannabis landscape, and more specifically to veteran medical patients.

"A key strategy of Canada House is to increase Abba's patient base by expanding relationships with users of medical cannabis and cannabis clinics across the country," says Canada House CEO Chris Churchill-Smith. "In addition, we have listened to our patients and have increased the selection of cannabis products to meet their needs. This important milestone drives Canada House and Abba revenues and demonstrates progress on Canada House's Path to Profitability."

"Registering Abba's 100th medical patient is an important milestone for our organization and is emblematic of our dedication to medical cannabis patients. We are committed to offering high quality strains that best serve those medical patients looking for solutions to a variety of health and wellness needs and as Abba's patient base continues to grow, we will strategically and selectively add complementary strains that our patients covet," said Michael Orrbrooke, Abba's President and the Chief Revenue Officer of Canada House. "In addition to offering a more comprehensive selection of strains, we intend to offer our products in new formats to provide our medical patients with many options while maintaining our industry leading customer service and online customer experience."

About Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc. is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Wellness Group's goal is to become the leading cultivator of premium craft cannabis and provider of cannabinoid therapy, targeting the medical cannabis markets globally. Please visit www.canadahouse.ca.

