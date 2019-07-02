Abacus Health Products Begins Trading on the OTC Market

WOONSOCKET, RI, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Abacus Health Products, Inc. ("Abacus" or the "Company") (CSE: ABCS) (OTCQX: ABAHF) today announced its subordinate voting shares have begun trading on the OTCQX Market under the symbol "ABAHF" effective July 1, 2019.

"Having a dual listing on both the OTCQX and the CSE has been an important objective for our company," said Perry Antelman, CEO. "A dual listing will provide increased awareness of Abacus in the public markets, access to a large new pool of potential investors and also enhance our liquidity, which will benefit all of our shareholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to the impact of the listing on the OTCQX, including about increased exposure, access to additional investors and enhanced liquidity. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the Company's ability to efficiently operate its business, market and economic conditions, business prospects or opportunities, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, and regulatory changes that may affect the Company and its customers and industry. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Additional information about these risks, uncertainties and assumptions is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's annual information form dated April 12, 2019, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

About Abacus Health Products, Inc.

Abacus is a company engaged in the development and commercialization of over-the-counter (OTC) registered topical medications with active pharmaceutical ingredients and which contain organic and natural ingredients, including a cannabinoid-rich hemp extract containing CBD from Cannabis sativa L plant. Abacus' products are aimed at the rapidly growing markets for topical pain relief and therapeutic skincare and are based on proprietary patent-pending technologies developed by Abacus. Abacus' formulations combine advanced science with organic and natural ingredients to provide safe relief. Abacus currently offers two lines of products: (i) CBD CLINIC™, marketed to the professional practitioner market, and (ii) CBDMEDIC™, marketed to the consumer market. Abacus' products are offered across the United States and are produced by a contract manufacturer in a cGMP compliant and audited manufacturing facility.

