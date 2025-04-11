AB Charity Foundation Launches to Pioneer a New Global Model for Public Good Driven by Institutional Trust and Technology

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- AB Charity Foundation has officially launched its global operations and unveiled its newly upgraded website at www.ab.org, marking the beginning of a public-interest initiative built on institutional credibility and advanced blockchain technology. Headquartered in Ireland with recognized legal status under EU law, the Foundation is positioned as a global nonprofit entity committed to reshaping the future of public trust and sustainable development by bridging governments, civil society, and the tech community.

The Foundation's governance is led by a distinguished board of directors composed of former heads of state from Europe. The board is chaired by Bertie Ahern, former three-term Prime Minister of Ireland and a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement. Board members include Lawrence Gonzi (former Prime Minister of Malta), Péter Medgyessy (former Prime Minister of Hungary), Danilo Türk (former President of Slovenia), and Petar Stoyanov (former President of Bulgaria).

The Foundation is actively expanding its global advisory board, bringing together respected figures from all five continents—including former presidents, scientists, diplomats, and cultural leaders—to guide strategic planning and foster international collaboration in delivering impactful social initiatives.

At the heart of the Foundation's mission lies a commitment to public good: advancing global efforts in education, healthcare, environmental protection, and humanitarian aid. The Foundation aims to build a "verifiable model of cooperative goodwill," powered by transparent governance and next-generation technology. As its founders emphasize, "It is not a specific technology that changes the world—but the shared consensus around trustworthy institutions and global cooperation."

AB Charity Foundation is technically supported by AB DAO, which provides the blockchain infrastructure underpinning the Foundation's operations. Through smart contract automation, 15% to 30% of the gas fees from every transaction on the AB public chain are directed into a dedicated charity pool. This mechanism enables a new operational model for charitable funding—combining on-chain fundraising, automated distribution, full-chain auditability, and third-party compliance assurance.

In addition, 15% to 30% of the returns generated from investments by the AB Ecosystem Fund will also be directed into the Foundation's pool. The fund has already supported dozens of projects, with more initiatives in the pipeline—strengthening the financial sustainability of the Foundation's mission.

By leveraging blockchain's inherent transparency, the Foundation aspires to become a scalable model for next-generation philanthropic infrastructure—ensuring every donation is traceable, every distribution verifiable, and every intention honored.

