AAPS Rebrands as AAPS College of Health, Science and Technology to Reflect Expanded Academic Vision

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Academy of Applied Pharmaceutical Sciences (AAPS) is proud to announce the official launch of its new identity as the AAPS College of Health, Science and Technology. This completed rebrand reflects the institution's expanded academic offerings and marks a defining moment in its evolution as a multidisciplinary college serving a diverse and rapidly changing global landscape.

The transition includes a new name, a refreshed visual identity and a modernized logo. These changes align with the growth of the college beyond pharmaceutical sciences into broader fields that encompass information technology, healthcare, life sciences, and applied scientific training.

The expansion into new disciplines was driven by the measurable success of AAPS graduates, whose career outcomes demonstrated strong industry readiness, and by rising demand in IT and frontline healthcare, which validated broadening the institution's academic mandate for the expectations of a Canadian professional landscape and to support students securing sustainable footing in the job market."

"Our transformation into the AAPS College of Health, Science and Technology represents a natural and necessary progression," said Laleh Bighash, President and Dean of Scientific Affairs. "We have grown in size, in scope, and in vision. Our new identity reflects the true breadth of our academic offerings and the evolving needs of the students and industries we serve."

Over the past year, AAPS introduced new academic initiatives that played an important role in shaping its updated academic mandate. The launch of the Information Technology department positioned the college at the intersection of digital innovation, data, cybersecurity, and the future of healthcare.

The newly launched website highlights the full portfolio of programs and showcases a modern learning environment designed to support hands-on training, industry alignment, and student success.

"This new chapter allows us to communicate our mission with greater clarity," added Bighash. "We remain deeply committed to quality education, scientific excellence, and career readiness. Our updated identity brings together everything we have built and everything we are striving toward."

The AAPS College of Health, Science and Technology will continue to expand its academic pathways and strengthen its partnerships across industry and education as it advances into the next phase of growth.

About AAPS College of Health, Science and Technology



Founded in 2003, AAPS College of Health, Science and Technology is a Canadian postsecondary institution registered as a private career college under the Ontario Career Colleges Act, 2005. Built to bridge the gap between traditional education and real workplace expectations, AAPS College focuses on delivering job-ready, industry-relevant training - especially for regulated environments across life sciences, healthcare, and technology.

With two Greater Toronto Area campuses (Toronto and Mississauga) and 30+ diploma, post-graduate diploma, and certificate programs, AAPS offers flexible learning options including in-person, live virtual, and online asynchronous delivery. Programs are led by experienced industry professionals and emphasize practical, hands-on skill development supported by modern lab facilities and applied training environments.

Formerly known as the Academy of Applied Pharmaceutical Sciences, AAPS has evolved as its academic offerings expanded into healthcare and technology disciplines aligned with workforce needs. Through strong industry connections and ongoing collaboration with employers and regulatory stakeholders, AAPS remains committed to quality-driven education that supports career readiness and meaningful employment outcomes.

