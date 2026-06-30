A2Z Cust2Mate Research Reveals Gap Between Digital Age Consumer Expectations and Physical Retail Experience

Only 36% of consumers say supermarkets consistently deliver the fast, hassle-free experiences consumers increasingly expect

TORONTO, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) a global leader in smart retail technology, today released new research showing a measurable gap between what consumers expect from supermarkets and what they say stores currently deliver.

The report, The Expectation Gap in Physical Retail: Six Digital Age Consumer Expectations Reshaping the In Store Experience, examines how expectations shaped by digital commerce are influencing physical retail. The study focuses on six areas: seamless shopping, pricing transparency, timely rewards, product guidance, connected digital to store experiences, and personalized, context aware engagement. It distinguishes between expectations already central to physical retail and newer expectations that are gaining importance as consumers bring digital shopping habits into stores, creating opportunities for retailers to differentiate, influence purchases, and strengthen loyalty.

Across both categories, consumers consistently rated the importance of these experiences higher than supermarkets' current ability to deliver them. Key findings include:

60% say fast, hassle-free shopping is highly important, yet only 36% believe supermarkets consistently meet this expectation.

say fast, hassle-free shopping is highly important, yet only believe supermarkets consistently meet this expectation. 68% say real time visibility into pricing, discounts, and basket totals is important, while only 48% believe supermarkets deliver it effectively.

say real time visibility into pricing, discounts, and basket totals is important, while only believe supermarkets deliver it effectively. 50% say avoiding missed discounts, promotions, and rewards is very important, yet only 31% say supermarkets perform effectively with timely offers.

The gaps have commercial consequences. Nearly half of consumers said they have missed promotions they were eligible for (46%) or chose not to buy a product because pricing or discounts were unclear (45%). Another 32% reported abandoning a purchase or leaving a store because of long checkout lines. These friction points lead to lost conversion, missed promotions, abandoned purchases, weaker loyalty, and unrealized revenue.

The findings also suggest consumers are open to technology that makes the store experience faster, clearer, and more connected. Nearly half of consumers surveyed said they would be very or extremely likely to use a smart shopping cart that helps track spending, find products, receive discounts, and speed up checkout, including 52% of U.S. consumers and 47% of European consumers.

The findings also highlight the opportunity for retailers that successfully engage consumers at the moment of decision. Nearly four in ten consumers (39%) say they have purchased an item because of a promotion or suggestion received while shopping.

When asked how a better in store experience would affect future behavior, 50% said they would return more often, 38% said they would be more likely to choose that store over competitors, 38% said they would buy more items than planned, and 22% said they would spend more overall.

"For decades, physical retail asked consumers to adapt to the store. Today, consumers expect the store to adapt to them. They want the same convenience, transparency, and responsiveness they experience online, and increasingly expect those benefits to continue seamlessly in-store." said Yaniv Zukerman, CMO at Cust2Mate. "Our research shows that retailers who fail to meet these expectations risk losing sales and loyalty, while those who deliver faster, clearer, and more connected shopping experiences have an opportunity to strengthen customer relationships and drive growth. The future of physical retail will belong to retailers that bring digital-age experiences into the store."

The full report, The Expectation Gap in Physical Retail: Six Digital Age Consumer Expectations Reshaping the In Store Experience, is available for download at:https://cust2mate.com/lp/the-expectation-gap-in-physical-retail/.

For more information, visit www.cust2mate.com.

Research Methodology

The findings presented are based on an original consumer survey conducted in May 2026 among 1,600 adult consumers across the United States, France, and Italy. The study was commissioned by A2Z Cust2Mate and fielded by Pollfish using its in-app survey methodology. To participate, respondents were required to be 18 years of age or older, shop in physical supermarkets, and have experience shopping online.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) makes in-store retail smarter by connecting retailers, brands, and shoppers at the Smart Cart.Cust2Mate transforms everyday shopping carts into AI-powered, connected commerce platforms that elevate the in-store experience, turning each visit into a seamless, personalized, and rewarding journey. The Smart Cart platform helps retailers and brands grow revenue through targeted retail media and real-time shopper engagement at the moment purchase decisions are made. It delivers actionable, real-time data that provides full visibility into in-store shopper behavior and decision-making. With its modular, state-of-the-art technology, Cust2Mate enables retailers to increase revenue, optimize store operations, and mitigate loss across their chains at scale.

For more information on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. and its subsidiary, Cust2Mate Ltd., please visit www.cust2mate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the market for our products, the impact of geopolitical, economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, and other matters detailed in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.

Media Contact: Fusion Public Relations for A2Z Cust2Mate, [email protected]