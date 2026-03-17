A2GOLD IDENTIFIES DISTRICT SCALE ANTIMONY POTENTIAL AT THE TAYLOR SILVER-GOLD PROJECT IN NEVADA

TONOPAH, Nev., March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to report evidence of a district scale gold-antimony mineralized system across its recently acquired Taylor Silver-Gold Project ("Taylor" or the "Project") located in White Pine County, Nevada. This emerging system highlights the Project's broader potential for multi-metal exploration opportunities across the district.

Recent technical reviews and compilation of historical data indicate that the Taylor district hosts widespread antimony mineralization spatially associated with gold mineralization. This association represents a meaningful additional exploration opportunity and suggests the presence of a robust, multi-metal mineralized system.

Antimony as a U.S. Critical Mineral

Antimony is classified as a critical mineral by the United States government due to its strategic importance and limited domestic supply. The United States currently imports the vast majority of its antimony requirements, with global production heavily concentrated in a small number of countries, particularly China. Antimony is an essential metal used in a range of industrial and strategic applications including energy storage technologies, defense systems, semiconductors, flame-retardant materials, and lead acid batteries.

Widespread Antimony Mineralization & Past Production

Historical mining records and modern exploration work indicate that anomalous antimony mineralization occurs across a large portion of the Taylor district, covering an area of approximately 10 km².

Antimony was first discovered in the Taylor district in 1914. Two historical antimony-producing mines occur within the Taylor land package: the Enterprise Mine and Merrimac Mine.

The Enterprise Mine operated during the late 1930s through the early 1940s.

The Merrimac Mine operated during the late 1950s through the early 1960s.

Historical records indicate the Enterprise Mine produced sorted, high-grade antimony mineralization with reported grades ranging from approximately 39% to 76% Sb.

Historical drill results at the Merrimac Mine returned several significant intercepts, including:

7.01% antimony over 4.3 metres starting 4.3 metres from surface

4.61% antimony and 0.53 g/t gold over 4.6 metres starting 4.6 metres from surface

3.79% antimony over 5.5 metres starting 3.0 metres from surface

3.34% antimony over 11.6 metres starting 3.0 metres from surface

Recent surface channel samples collected on the property returned high-grade antimony mineralization, including samples grading 18.4% and 21.6% antimony, further demonstrating the strength of the mineralized system.

These figures and drill results are derived from historical records and have not been independently verified by the Company and therefore should not be relied upon

Relationship Between Antimony and Gold Mineralization

Geological work at Taylor indicates that antimony mineralization is closely associated with gold mineralization across the district.

Gold exploration completed to date at Taylor has identified:

A 3 km by 10 km corridor of anomalous gold defined by surface and soil sampling

Channel samples returning up to 4.2 g/t gold over 11 metres, including 7.1 g/t gold over 3.3 metres

Drill intercept from SPT-66 including 1.02 g/t gold over 18.3 metres starting at surface

Geological observations suggest the antimony and gold mineralization may represent different expressions of the same mineralizing system, though additional drilling is required to confirm this relationship. Their close spatial association provides an opportunity to target both metals through future drilling.

Regional Antimony Activity

Interest in antimony exploration in Nevada has increased significantly in recent years due to its classification as a U.S. critical mineral and the limited number of domestic projects capable of supplying it.

Several exploration companies operating in Nevada have recently reported antimony mineralization associated with gold systems, highlighting the growing recognition of the region's potential for antimony-bearing deposits.

Management believes the Taylor district represents a significant antimony exploration opportunity in Nevada.

2026 Exploration Program

A2Gold is currently designing a 2026 exploration program that will test several high-priority antimony targets identified across the district.

Drilling of antimony mineralization will be conducted in conjunction with drilling programs targeting gold mineralization, as both appear to be part of the same mineralized system.

The Company intends to:

Drill-test priority antimony targets identified through geochemistry and geophysics

Evaluate the relationship between antimony and gold mineralization

Assess the potential for antimony mineralization to be incorporated into future resource estimates

Results from this work may support evaluation of antimony mineralization for potential inclusion in future resource studies, subject to sufficient drilling and technical work.

The planned updated NI 43-101 resource estimate for the Taylor Project currently will focus on expanding and updating the gold and silver resources while evaluating additional metals present within the system.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "The Taylor Project continues to demonstrate significant exploration potential across multiple metals. In addition to the large silver system and strong gold potential already identified, the district hosts extensive antimony mineralization across a large footprint.

Antimony is an increasingly important critical mineral with very limited domestic supply in the United States. The presence of high-grade antimony mineralization associated with gold mineralization at Taylor adds another exciting dimension to the project.

Our exploration strategy will focus on advancing the gold and silver resources while also evaluating the antimony potential through targeted drilling programs. We believe Taylor has the potential to emerge as an important precious metals and critical minerals exploration project in Nevada."

QUALIFIED PERSON

John Marma is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis, CEO

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Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. A2Gold Corp.'s ("A2Gold") exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at A2Gold's Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, A2Gold's future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; A2Gold's plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under A2Gold's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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SOURCE A2 Gold Corp

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