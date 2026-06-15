A2GOLD COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DISTRICT-SCALE TAYLOR SILVER-GOLD PROJECT IN NEVADA

UPCOMING DRILL PROGRAM TO SUPPORT UPDATED NI 43-101 RESOURCE

TONOPAH, Nev., June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - A2Gold Corp. ("A2Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUAU) (OTCQX: AUXXF) (FRA: RR7) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Taylor Silver-Gold Project ("Taylor" or the "Project") located in White Pine County, Nevada, from White Pine Precious Metals Inc. ("White Pine").

Map 1: Location of the Taylor Silver-Gold Project, Nevada

The completion of the Taylor acquisition, subject to closing conditions of recording, share issuance and other minor issues, represents a significant milestone in A2Gold's strategy to build a leading Nevada-focused precious metals exploration and development company. Taylor adds a second district-scale project to the Company's portfolio and provides exposure to a large, highly prospective silver-gold system with meaningful antimony, carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD"), skarn and porphyry exploration potential. The Taylor Project comprises approximately 117 km² (45 mi²) of mineral claims in a Tier-1 Nevada mining jurisdiction. The Project is fully permitted and drill-ready, benefits from significant existing infrastructure, and hosts a historical silver resource together with multiple gold, silver and antimony exploration targets across a district-scale mineralized system.

A2Gold has commenced mobilization of a drill rig to Taylor and expects the rig to be on site within the next two weeks. The initial drill program is expected to focus on three principal objectives:

Drilling the Existing Historical Silver Resource



The Company intends to drill in and around the existing historical silver resource footprint to confirm and expand known silver mineralization and to support preparation of an updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate.



Evaluating Gold Mineralization



Taylor hosts significant oxide gold exploration potential across a large district-scale corridor. Gold was not included in the historical 2018 silver resource estimate, and A2Gold believes there is an important opportunity to evaluate the potential contribution of gold mineralization to the broader Taylor system.



Testing Priority Gold-Antimony Targets



The Company also intends to test priority gold-antimony targets identified through historical work, surface sampling, geological mapping and modern geophysical surveys. These targets are considered important to evaluating Taylor's potential as a precious metals project with meaningful critical mineral upside.

Together with the Company's recently completed acquisition of 26 strategically located internal lode mining claims within the Taylor District, A2Gold now controls a consolidated district-scale land package at Taylor under a single operator. This consolidation provides the Company with enhanced flexibility to systematically explore, expand and advance Taylor as a unified project.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "Closing the Taylor acquisition is an important step in the evolution of A2Gold. Taylor adds a second district-scale Nevada project with a historical silver resource, significant oxide gold potential and an emerging antimony opportunity at a time when critical minerals are becoming increasingly important in the United States. With the White Pine acquisition now closed, and the internal Taylor claims recently consolidated, we are in a much stronger position to advance the district as one unified project. Taylor gives A2Gold scale, optionality and multiple avenues for discovery, and complements our flagship Eastside Project as we continue building one of Nevada's most compelling precious metals exploration platforms."

Taylor Project Highlights

District-Scale Land Package

Taylor comprises approximately 117 km² (45 mi²) of mineral claims located in White Pine County, Nevada. The Project lies within an active exploration and mining region of eastern Nevada and benefits from excellent infrastructure, including water rights, electrical power and substation access, an established road network and patented claims hosting much of the historical silver resource and existing pits.

Historical Silver Resource and Expansion Potential

Taylor hosts a historical mineral resource estimate prepared by SRK Consulting in 2018 outlining approximately 11.0 million ounces of silver in the Measured and Indicated category and 0.6 million ounces of silver in the Inferred category. The estimate was calculated using a silver price assumption of US$17 per ounce and a cutoff grade of 1.6 oz/t silver.

Historical drilling indicates that silver mineralization remains open in multiple directions and has not been systematically tested using modern exploration methods. Silver price sensitivity analysis completed by SRK suggests that, using a US$30 per ounce silver price and a 0.9 oz/t cutoff, the historical Measured, Indicated and Inferred resource could represent more than 20 million ounces of silver in total.

The Company considers the historical estimate to be historical in nature and not current. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource, and A2Gold is not treating the historical estimate as current.

Strong Gold Exploration Potential

In addition to the historical silver resource, Taylor hosts significant oxide gold exploration potential across a large portion of the district. Prior exploration has identified a 3 km by 10 km anomalous gold corridor, with surface sampling and historical drilling indicating the potential for near-surface oxide gold mineralization.

Historical results include channel samples returning up to 4.2 g/t gold over 11.0 meters, including 7.1 g/t gold over 3.3 meters, as well as drill intercepts including 1.02 g/t gold over 18.3 meters starting at surface and 0.68 g/t gold over 24.4 meters starting at surface, including 0.85 g/t gold over 12.2 meters.

Gold mineralization was not included in the historical 2018 silver resource estimate. The Company believes there is an important opportunity to evaluate the potential contribution of gold mineralization to the broader Taylor system as part of its upcoming exploration and resource-focused drilling programs.

Antimony and Critical Mineral Upside

Taylor also hosts significant antimony mineralization, which represents potential exposure to a critical mineral identified as strategically important by the United States government. Prior work at Taylor has identified multiple styles of antimony mineralization, including tetrahedrite-rich mineralization associated with CRD systems proximal to the Taylor resource and stibnite-stibiconite mineralization occurring distally and commonly associated with gold mineralization.

The district hosts two historical antimony-producing mines, including the Enterprise Mine and the Merrimac Mine. Historical records indicate exceptionally high-grade antimony production and mineralization at Taylor, further supporting the interpretation of a large, district-scale mineralized system with precious metals and critical mineral potential.

Robust Modern Data Sets and Drill-Ready Targets

Over the past several years, White Pine completed extensive technical work across the Taylor District, including gravity, magnetic, CSAMT, induced polarization and hyperspectral surveys. These data sets have improved the understanding of the structural architecture of the district and generated numerous high-priority exploration targets.

A2Gold intends to use this work to advance a systematic exploration program focused on expanding the historical silver resource, testing priority oxide gold targets, evaluating antimony-bearing systems and advancing CRD, skarn and porphyry concepts across the district.

Strategic Complement to Eastside

The Taylor acquisition significantly strengthens A2Gold's Nevada portfolio by adding a second large-scale project with silver, gold and critical mineral exposure. While Eastside remains the Company's flagship district-scale gold-silver project, Taylor introduces a complementary geological setting with a historical silver resource, shallow oxide gold and antimony targets and deeper CRD, skarn and porphyry exploration potential.

With Eastside and Taylor, A2Gold now controls multiple district-scale exploration opportunities in Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions.

Transaction Summary

A2Gold completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Taylor Project from White Pine through the execution of an asset purchase structure which was executed on June 15, 2026 (the "Transaction"). The closing of the Transaction will include customary closing and post-closing matters.

As consideration for the acquisition, A2Gold issued 8,662,881 common shares of the Company to White Pine, and will also make deferred cash payments totaling US$1,000,000, consisting of US$250,000 at closing and US$250,000 every three months thereafter. The deferred cash payments are non-interest bearing and may be prepaid at any time without penalty.

White Pine will retain a 2.0% net smelter return royalty on claims without existing royalties. A2Gold may repurchase 1.0% of the NSR for US$2,000,000 within four years or US$3,000,000 within six years. White Pine will retain up to a 1.0% NSR on claims with existing royalties, provided the aggregate royalty burden does not exceed 3.0% NSR.

The common shares issued to White Pine are subject to voluntary escrow release provisions in addition to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About A2Gold Corp

A2Gold Corp. has built a multi-asset gold-silver exploration platform in Nevada, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company controls approximately 230 km² of prospective mineral tenure across its Eastside and Taylor projects, both district-scale assets with large precious metals resources with significant exploration and resource growth potential.

Eastside hosts an inferred mineral resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver, while Taylor adds a highly prospective exploration district with gold, silver, antimony and porphyry-skarn upside. Backed by a fully funded exploration program and a strong pipeline of catalysts, A2Gold is focused on unlocking value through resource expansion, new discoveries and systematic district-scale exploration.

On Behalf of the Board

Peter Gianulis, CEO

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Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. A2Gold Corp.'s ("A2Gold") exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at A2Gold's Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, A2Gold's future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; A2Gold's plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in A2Gold's Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under A2Gold's profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A2Gold undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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SOURCE A2 Gold Corp

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