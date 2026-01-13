A2 GOLD DRILLS 2.9 G/T GOLD OVER 20 METRES AT MCINTOSH ZONE

Hole ES-331 intersected 2.9 g/t Au and 9.8 g/t Ag over 20 metres (starting at 430m), including 4.9 g/t Au and 12.1 g/t Ag over 10.7 metres (from 439 meters). In addition, 2.3 g/t Au and 6.3 g/t Ag over 4.6 metres (from 458 metres) and 3.2 g/t Au over 4.6 metres (from 474 metres)





over (from 426.7 metres). Hole ES-338 intersected 1.14 g/t Au and 16.3 g/t Ag over 16.8 metres (from 352 metres), including 5.0 g/t Au and 26.4 g/t Ag over 3.1 metres (from 358 metres).

Gold and silver mineralization was extended down to 480 metres vertical depth (approximately 70 metres deeper than previously known mineralization in the 2021 program) with 3.25 g/t Au and 3.37 g/t Ag over 4.6m ending at 478m from surface. ES-331 was drilled vertical, ES-337 was drilled with a 65-degree angle and ES-338 was drilled with a 60-degree angle. True thickness and widths are not known at this stage.

GEOLOGICAL INTERPRETATION

The drill holes were designed to test mineralization continuity and grade distribution within the Eastside structural corridor. Broad mineralized intervals with internal higher-grade zones reinforce the interpretation of a laterally extensive and vertically continuous gold–silver system. These results will continue to de-risk the project and further support the Company's strategy of resource expansion through systematic in-fill and step-out drilling.

Peter Gianulis, CEO of A2Gold, commented: "These drill results represent another important step in demonstrating the scale and quality of the Eastside system. The drill program was to test the vertical extensions beyond the 2021 drill program. Hole ES-331 was an exceptional hole and deepened known mineralization down a further 70 metres from our previously deepest hole. We continue to see strong gold and silver mineralization across multiple zones, with thicknesses and grades that are highly supportive of future resource growth. These results will be a key input into our upcoming NI 43-101 mineral resource update expected in early 2026 and have significantly improved our confidence as we finalize targets for our upcoming 18,000-metre RC drill program scheduled to commence on or around January 19, 2026.

The upcoming RC program will focus on three core objectives: in-fill drilling at McIntosh and Castle to connect and strengthen existing sub-zones; step-out drilling at both areas to expand the mineralized footprint; and testing high-priority exploration targets generated from our recently completed, project-wide geophysics program. We believe this work positions Eastside as a compelling resource growth story with meaningful upside for shareholders."

QA/QC AND ASSAY INFORMATION

All drill core samples were logged, split, and securely transported to American Assay Labs preparation facility in Sparks, Nevada. Gold analyses were completed using standard fire assay with atomic absorption finish, with samples returning over 10 g/t Au re-assayed using gravimetric methods. Silver and multi-element analyses were completed using ICP methods. A rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was employed, including the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals. The Company believes the analytical results to be accurate and reliable.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Andy Wallace is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release. Mr. Wallace is a consultant to the Company.

ABOUT EASTSIDE

The Eastside Gold-Silver Project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, approximately 20+ miles northwest of Tonopah, within the prolific Walker Lane Trend. The project hosts a current inferred resource of 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.8 million ounces of silver, with mineralization open in all directions. Eastside covers a 92 km² land package that includes multiple high-priority zones such as McIntosh, Castle, and other exploration targets yet to be named.

*Source: "Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada" conducted by Mine Development Associates of Reno, Nevada, with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Pit-constrained Inferred Resources (cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t Au) of 61,730,000 tonnes grading 0.55 g/t Au and 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone (1,090,000 ounces gold and 8,700,000 ounces silver) and 19,986,000 tonnes grading 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area (314,000 ounces gold) with a gold price of $1,725/ounce. A copy of the Eastside Technical Report can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT A2GOLD CORP

A2Gold Corp. owns three highly prospective gold projects in the United States all of which are in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. A2Gold's flagship, district-scale Eastside Gold-Silver Project hosts a large and expanding gold and silver resource and is in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

