A statement on behalf of the Board of Directors of Rogers Communications Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Rogers Communications Inc. (the "Company" or "RCI") is pleased to announce that it has held its initial meeting as reconstituted following the consent resolution of shareholders (the "Shareholder Resolution") passed on Friday, October 22, 2021. At the Board meeting, the Company appointed Mr. Edward Rogers as Chairman of the Board.

The Board is comprised of Jack Cockwell, Michael Cooper, Robert Dépatie, Ivan Fecan, Robert Gemmell, Alan Horn, Jan Innes, Jack Kerr, Philip Lind, Joe Natale, Edward Rogers, Loretta Rogers, Melinda Rogers-Hixon, and Martha Rogers.

Lead Director Robert Gemmell added: "Having served on the Board since 2017, I am fully supportive of the changes that have been implemented. The Board must have absolute alignment in their duties to ensure the business is strategically positioned and effectively managed. To do that, the Board must be independent of management and that is now the case. I am excited for what the future holds at Rogers Communications."

The Board expressed disappointment that some within the Company have resisted recognizing the change of Directors that took effect on Friday morning in accordance with section 180 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the articles of RCI.

Mr. Edward Rogers advised that he intends to initiate proceedings in the British Columbia Supreme Court to confirm and implement the Shareholder Resolution.

