A Statement from Edward Rogers

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Today's decision resolves important governance issues at Rogers Communications Inc.

I take no joy in the decision or the events of past weeks. The judgment confirms I acted appropriately, in accordance with RCI's Articles and applicable corporate law, with a clear preference for expediency to ensure that Rogers Communications is effectively governed.

The company requires an effective board that shares a strategic vision for the business, is open, deliberate, consistent in its decision making, independent of management, and that always acts in the best interests of the corporation.

Much has been written about Rogers CEO Joe Natale and his future. Mr. Natale remains CEO and a director of Rogers Communications and has the Board's support. Our focus must be on the business, a return to stability, and closing our transformational merger with Shaw Communications.

The steps I have taken in the face of constant attacks in the media were difficult for me and my family. As Chair of the Rogers Control Trust, my responsibility is to ensure that the company is properly governed and effectively managed. I take that responsibility very seriously.

Our family has disagreements like every other family. I am hopeful we will resolve those differences privately, as any family would. I know every member of our family wants the brightest future for Rogers Communications.

Most importantly, recent events do not in any way change the tremendous confidence that I have in Rogers Communications, our bright future, our management team, and the 24,000 employees who make the company the overwhelming success that it is. I would like to thank each and every one of our employees for their continued dedication and support of Rogers.

As we proceed towards closing our merger with Shaw Communications, continue making investments in our future and executing well for our customers, I am certain that for Rogers Communications the best days are still ahead of us.

