A-ROSA anniversary brochure launches with new look

"Cruise Your Way" in the 2027 season | New itineraries on the Rhine & Danube

ROSTOCK, Germany, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- A-ROSA River Cruises has released the brochure for its 2027 anniversary season. Headed under the company's new claim, "Cruise Your Way", the digital brochure presents the 2027 river cruise programme, including 20 new itineraries on the Rhine and Danube, in a refreshed design. Developed specifically for international markets, it serves as both a product guide and a sales tool for travel partners.

The A-ROSA brochure “European River Cruises 2027” has been launched with a new look.

Additionally, the brochure starts off a new chapter of the A-ROSA brand presence. To mark its 25th anniversary, the company is positioning itself stronger than ever as a modern premium river cruise brand, emphasising individuality and guest choice. Under the claim "Cruise Your Way", A-ROSA intends to stand for ultimate freedom and flexibility. The new brand identity reflects this ambition, presenting itself in a clear, inspiring and emotive look with a focus on personalised experiences, contemporary comfort and international appeal, whilst maintaining the trusted strengths that have defined A-ROSA for 25 years.

In line with this, A-ROSA is continuing to develop its portfolio throughout the anniversary year 2027, offering a diverse range of itineraries. A total of 20 new cruises on the Rhine and Danube guarantee greater variety and allow for more in-depth visits to the ports of call. A particular highlight is A-ROSA SENA sailing southwards on the Rhine for the first time ever. With Vienna and Duisburg, A-ROSA also offers guests new ports of departure with excellent infrastructure. Thanks to their central locations, these berths are easily accessible by all means of transport, whether by plane, train or car. The operator is also strengthening the quality of the onboard experience through its popular "Premium All Inclusive" fare, with add-on services such as the Drinks Package Plus underlining the importance of indulgence and personal choice.

The digital brochure has been designed to support individual guests and travel partners alike with interactive features including clickable itineraries, embedded links and videos. It is available in a consumer edition or a trade edition featuring dedicated contact information and sales resources for travel professionals. The new A-ROSA brochure "European River Cruises 2027" is accessible in digital format and available for download on the website at www.arosa-cruises.com/catalogue.

About A-ROSA

A-ROSA is the creator of cruises with a difference that take in cities, towns and countryside along Europe's most beautiful rivers: Danube, Douro, Rhine/Main/Moselle, Rhône/Saône and Seine. The current fleet is made up of 15 ships, all of which combine the amenities of a hotel with the benefits of a cruise. On board, Premium All-Inclusive fare guests can enjoy varied buffets, a choice of high-quality drinks and access to the SPA-ROSA, which features a sauna, massage room and gym. The ships dock in central locations, close to the heart of European metropolises, renowned historical sites and famous cultural and natural attractions – providing unforgettable experiences. To ensure that the cruise is a hit with the whole family, there are generously sized cabins, a Kids Club and heated outdoor pools, as well as a programme to suit every guest's needs. The company's flagship is innovative A-ROSA SENA with a hybrid propulsion system and battery storage. A-ROSA is headquartered in Rostock/Germany.

SOURCE A-ROSA River Cruises

Nele Gaukel, Lead PR, [email protected]