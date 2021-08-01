A.R.M. Holding Becomes the First Corporate Patron of Dubai Collection

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- A.R.M. Holding, the private investment firm and multi-focused economic enabler, announced today that 19 artworks from the A.R.M. Holding Art Collection were selected earlier this month to join Dubai Collection. The recently launched corporate collection brings together pieces from a wide range of geographies, media, and subject matter, while featuring works by Middle Eastern as well as international artists from established and emerging art hubs.

"It is our distinct pleasure to see our own new corporate collection accepted into Dubai Collection. History is best told through art, and we see no better way of keeping record of Dubai's history than through this most noble medium of human expression," said Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding. "Reflecting our brand identity and values, A.R.M. Holding Art Collection is a testament to our commitment to cultivating a human-centric, quality-driven and future-thinking culture. Art is unifying, universal and unequivocally curious. Where there is curiosity there is innovation, where there is innovation there is progress," he continued.

The A.R.M. Holding Art Collection echoes the corporation's own ethos of enabling prosperity through multicultural dialogue and innovation, carrying artworks by leading artists like Lamya Gargash (UAE, 1982), Tammam Azzam (Syria, 1980), Moath Alofi (Saudi Arabia, 1984), Hamra Abbas (Kuwait, 1976), Ishamel Randall Weeks (Peru, 1976), Rathin Barman (India, 1981), Kristoffer Ardeña (Philippines, 1976), Timo Nasseri (Iran/Germany, 1972), Mouteea Murad (Syria, 1977) and Katsumi Hayakawa (Japan, 1970).

Curated under a central theme, 'Constructing Identities', the collection examines the role that art plays in influencing identities and the impact of architecture on defining and building communities. While each artwork in the collection is entirely unique, thematic threads of memory, materiality, and urbanism weave together to present a coherent expression of community and humanity.

Commenting on the A.R.M. Holding Art Collection, Pablo del Val, Artistic Director at Art Dubai added, "The A.R.M. Holding Art Collection is a premier example of the universality of patronage. Often seen as an exclusive domain of private collectors, A.R.M. Holding quite beautifully demonstrates the value of corporate art patronage - from supporting talent by collecting their work, to making art accessible to a wide audience. Its strong curatorial concept closely reflects A.R.M. Holding's core mission; as a multi-focused developer, the company aims to build and serve communities, in front of the dynamic, multi-cultural and ever-changing backdrop that is the emirate of Dubai."

The A.R.M. Holding Art Collection is on display at the H Quarter in Al Wasl, Dubai, where A.R.M. Holding is headquartered, and is virtually hosted on the corporation's website.

Dubai Collection features leading modern and contemporary artists from across the UAE, the region and beyond. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the collection is developed with the counsel of expert Curatorial and Steering committees composed of UAE-based and international cultural leaders.

