A Québec-California carbon market joint auction is being held today

QUÉBEC, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - A greenhouse gas emission units auction is being held today. The Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques (MELCC) will hold this auction in conjunction with the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

The joint auction will take place between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET. In total, 57,090,077 emission units for the Current Auction and 8,672,250 emission units for the Advance Auction (2023 vintage) will be put on sale at a minimum price of $22.11 CAD ($16.68 USD). Bidders from Québec and California will be able to submit bids for the purchase of emission units, enabling them to reach their environmental objectives set under their greenhouse gas cap-and-trade system.

Quick fact:

The results of the auction (the quantity of emission units sold and final prices) and the identities of participating bidders will be posted on February 26, 2020 on the MELCC Web site.

Associated link:

The February 19, 2020 Joint Auction #22 Notice is available at: http://www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.

https://twitter.com/MELCC_Qc

https://www.facebook.com/MELCCQuebec/

SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques

For further information: Source and information : Media Relations, Ministère de l'Environnement et de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, Tél. : 418 521-3991

Related Links

http://www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/

