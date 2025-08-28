GRANBY, QC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada, together with the City of Granby, officially opened the first building built under the partnership agreement with Mission Unitaînés. This event was also an opportunity to announce that 600 additional affordable housing units will be delivered over the next two years in six cities in Quebec: Laval, Valleyfield, Québec, Victoriaville, Trois-Rivières and Saguenay.

The six living environments will be built thanks to new investments of $135.1 million from the governments of Quebec and Canada. This amount is tied to the $992 million in federal funding provided to Quebec through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates.

The goal of the first phase of the Mission Unitaînés project, which began in 2024, was to quickly add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock by building 11 new residences in 11 different cities. The second phase announced today continues the joint efforts to meet the growing demand for affordable housing for low-income independent seniors.

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, mentioned the partnership's innovative nature and significant benefits to the media, along with Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Julie Bourdon, Mayor of Granby, Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, and Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés.

"I've often said that we need to innovate to build more and better housing, especially given the current housing crisis. I was convinced that the partnership with Mission Unitaînés would pay off, and today I am pleased to see tangible results in Granby. I am also delighted to announce that 600 more housing units will be built thanks to this collaboration. It is proof that our government is taking concrete action, together with our federal partner and the municipalities, to better house our seniors in Quebec. I continue to be excited by this ambitious project, which mobilizes stakeholder expertise to very quickly build quality affordable housing. I am determined to deliver results for all Quebecers."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"Our government is committed to helping communities to develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments commit to working together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

Today, thanks to the commitment and collaboration between the governments of Quebec and Canada, the City of Granby and our partner Mission Unitaînés, we are taking an important step in improving the living conditions of seniors. The new building we are opening today is a tangible example of our desire to build inclusive and supportive communities where everyone can live safely and with dignity."

François Bonnardel, Quebec Minister of Public Security, Quebec Minister Responsible for the Estrie Region, and Member of the National Assembly for Granby

"Our government is determined to support municipalities in finding local solutions to housing challenges. This project will provide a rapid response to the urgent housing needs of seniors, not only here in Granby, but also in six other cities across Quebec. In collaboration with the government of Quebec, municipalities and Mission Unitaînés, we are helping to build stronger communities and a more supportive Canada for everyone."

Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi

"This project fully embodies our vision of a Québec where every senior has the right to a safe, affordable, and inclusive living environment. Through this ambitious partnership, we are responding concretely to the needs of low-income seniors, while promoting their social inclusion and quality of life. This project is also perfectly aligned with our action plan La fierté de vieillir, which aims to create welcoming living environments for older adults. I am proud to see that our efforts are bearing fruit and that our government continues to deliver tangible results for those who built our society–Québec."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors, Minister for Health and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"I am honoured that Granby is the first city in Quebec to officially open a housing project by Mission Unitaînés. This 100-unit affordable housing project located in downtown Granby provides our community with a new living environment for independent seniors. I would like to thank all the partners for their commitment and exceptional collaboration on this project, which meets our community's needs, and I would like to recognize Luc Maurice's philanthropic donation. I would also like to thank municipal authorities for their expertise and rigour in quickly implementing the conditions needed to make the project a reality. Once again, we are taking an important step in improving the supply of affordable housing in our area. I am also confident that the management subsequently carried out by Corporation Action Logements Granby will ensure the project's success in the community. I would like to sincerely thank the Office d'habitation de la Haute-Yamaska-Rouville for already welcoming the first occupants."

Julie Bourdon, Mayor of Granby

"It is with immense pride that today, through this opening, we fulfill the mission we set out on less than two years ago to provide quality, safe and financially accessible housing for the least affluent seniors in our society. We are very proud to have achieved this vision and that, starting next month, seniors will be able to move into this building that we have built, together. It was an effective partnership between the City, governments and our team to complete the project in record time and cost. This vision will continue with a second phase, and we are very grateful to continue this momentum and soon to provide even more housing to more than 1,800 seniors in Quebec."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

"We are proud and pleased to work with the City of Granby and Mission Unitainés to provide quality housing that is accessible to everyone.

This project embodies our vision of a more supportive, inclusive Granby. I would like to thank all the partners for getting involved."

Robert Riel, Chair of the Board, Office d'habitation de la Haute-Yamaska-Rouville

This living environment officially opened in Granby (website in French only) and includes 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a scooter parking area, it will also include a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents. The first tenants will move in over the coming weeks.





(website in French only) and includes 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a scooter parking area, it will also include a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents. The first tenants will move in over the coming weeks. A multi-stakeholder, innovative and efficient partnership

Thanks to an additional investment of $135.1 million by both levels of government, six 100-unit buildings will be built in 6 cities across Quebec over the next two years. This investment is a continuation of the $235 million investment from 2024 that aimed to build 1,100 affordable housing units in 11 cities in the province.



The government funding is tied to the $992 million in federal funding provided to Quebec through the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new investments of $992 million announced by Quebec in its fall 2023 and 2024 economic updates.



The contribution of each municipality involved in a construction project is between $3 million and $5 million , either in kind or in the form of a financial contribution. This includes the transfer of land ready to build on, a three-year tax exemption starting on the transfer date of the land with the building and a building permit (or equivalent subsidies) and utility connections.



The charitable organization Mission Unitaînés will be responsible for designing and constructing the 6 buildings. At completion, the organization will provide the municipality, or a non-profit organization designated by the municipality, with a building ready for commissioning for a nominal fee and no mortgage. In addition, each building will have a $500,000 reserve fund from a philanthropic donation by Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés. Other partners will complement the funding with philanthropic contributions to enhance the residents' quality of life.



Thanks in particular to economies of scale and the partners' expertise, this new model has the advantage of creating 600 units at a lower cost than the units the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) is currently building in several Quebec regions. It also ensures that the buildings will be debt-free.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

