A new workforce development initiative for the new mobility era: New Flyer of America launches its Anniston Workforce Development Program under the Community Benefits Framework

Landmark commitment builds pathways to employment, enhances diversity and inclusion efforts, and provides opportunities for upskilling as electrification of mobility continues

ST. CLOUD, MN, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced the launch of its Anniston Workforce Development Program ("AWDP"), a local program coming to life under the Community Benefits Framework ("CBF"), a national workforce development initiative announced by New Flyer and its partner the Transportation Diversity Council ("TDC") earlier this year.

The AWDP is the only one of its kind in the southern U.S. and includes:

The execution of a workforce development program, including training and development, skill gap assessments, wage and benefit commitments, fulfillment of diversity and hiring objectives, and pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs;

The launch of an employee engagement committee;

The execution of myriad partnerships and alliances with community-based organizations ("CBOs");

The continued procurement commitment to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises ("DBEs");

The ongoing support of new initiatives, including an annual New Flyer bursary and provision of social and educational supports;

The advocacy for continued industry support and funding of workforce development;

The rigorous reporting of metrics and workplace practices; and

The rigorous monitoring of compliance, governance, and oversight practices.

"Having launched our Community Benefits Framework earlier this year, we're now thrilled to bring this local program to life in Anniston alongside TDC," said Chris Stoddart, President, New Flyer. "As our world continues to evolve amid the adoption of zero-emission mobility, we know we can – and we must – continue to improve our approach to workforce development, diversity, and inclusion. We pursue improvement not just for our team members, but for the community and the industry as a whole, and look forward to augmenting this critical work in the months and years ahead."

As a result of the AWDP, New Flyer has strengthened its local community outreach and recruitment capacity, committing to the placement of groups of people not traditionally employed in the manufacturing industry, including those considered underrepresented, underserved, and/or disadvantaged individuals. This includes workforce development commitments on wages and benefits, working in partnership with community-based organizations on recruitment, delivering intensive on-the-job and classroom training, and supporting pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs – including development of an innovative four-year Electrical Technician Apprenticeship Program which launches in early 2021.

"As communities around our country face workforce challenges, Anniston will serve as an exemplary workforce development program that will help define a new model for success," said Dwayne Sampson, President, TDC. "I am grateful to New Flyer of America for believing in TDC, and for providing greater accessibility and growth opportunities for those who need it most. We look forward to strengthening relationships within Anniston and the surrounding communities, and will continue working hard to build career paths for every person to succeed in manufacturing."

Local programs under the CBF are comprised of commitments, initiatives, and partnerships shaped by and tailored to a specific community with its participation. Using this approach, program benefits are localized to and inclusive of the unique needs, cultures, and characteristics of a community's citizens, including its underrepresented, underserved, and disadvantaged people. For the AWDP, this includes partner alliance development, now underway with local CBOs such as, but not limited to:

Alabama Career Center System

Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services

Anniston Housing Authority

Anniston Soup Bowl

Calhoun County Career Academy

Carver Community Center

Dannon Project

East AlabamaWorks

Gadsden State Community College

The announcement furthers New Flyer's commitments under the CBF, announced in March 2020 , and further expands its partnership with TDC which first started in 2017 .

For more information about the CBF, visit newflyer.com/CBF . For more information about Transportation Diversity Council, visit tdc-ntl.org .

About NFI

With 9,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com , www.newflyer.com , www.mcicoach.com , www.arbocsv.com , www.alexander-dennis.com , and www.nfi.parts .

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 35,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 8,600 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,900 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com .

