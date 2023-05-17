A New Way to Take Charge of Your Hearing Health: Flagship World of Hearing Now Open in the GTA

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Hearing loss hurts Canadians' physical, mental and economic health, yet low awareness and limited access have kept many from taking care of their hearing. That's why Connect Hearing is bringing a whole new way for people to look after their hearing health to Toronto and the GTA.

Connect Hearing, the #1 physician-referred hearing healthcare provider in Canada, is excited to announce the opening of World of Hearing—Canada's first flagship hearing health store in Ontario, at 1963 Yonge Street, Toronto.

World of Hearing Toronto Storefront (CNW Group/Connect Hearing Canada) Connect World of Hearing Logo (CNW Group/Connect Hearing Canada)

World of Hearing is an innovative, modernized concept in hearing health that puts clients' needs at the forefront. It empowers people to take control of their hearing health, at their own pace, with direct access to more transparent hearing information, new immersive learning tools, and support from hearing care professionals.

Examples of the innovations clients can expect at World of Hearing include:

A Self-Screening Station—where clients can do an independent hearing test and receive immediate results.

An Impact Wall and Touch Tables—from hearing protection to hearing aids, with the help of the interactive LED Impact Wall and the multimedia Touch Tables, people can get all the product information they need in no time at all.

The Experience Room—allowing clients to interactively experience how a hearing solution could help them by presenting real-life situations via large-screen video with 5.1 surround sound. Family members can also experience a simulation of hearing loss to understand the impact it has on their loved ones.

The ultimate in convenience—no referral or appointment is necessary. Visitors can drop in when it works for them.

World of Hearing builds on the global hearing health store concept introduced by Sonova, the world's leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions. "Allowing today's clients to customize their experience helps reduce barriers to addressing hearing loss," shares Lilika Beck, Managing Director, Connect Hearing Canada. "This new flagship store will empower clients on their journey of discovery and provide support with all their hearing health needs including hearing technology and hearing protection, and access to the world's most advanced hearing care including tinnitus therapy, balance treatment and more."

About Connect Hearing

Connect Hearing, the #1 physician-referred hearing healthcare provider in the country, is the largest network of registered Audiologists and professional Hearing Instrument Practitioners in Canada with over one 150 locations. Over the past 40 years, in communities across the country, it has helped more than 350,000 people stay connected to the sounds they enjoy most.

About Sonova Group

Since 2008 Connect Hearing Canada has been a part of the Sonova Group. Sonova, headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is the leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions. The group operates through its core business brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Sonova offers its customers one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry—from hearing instruments to cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions. Founded in 1947, the group is currently present in over 100 countries across the globe and has a workforce of over 14,000 dedicated employees.

