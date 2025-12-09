A New Way to Honour the Pets Who Shape Our Lives with Companion Stories

OAKVILLE, ON, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - LegacyNex launches a written-narrative offering that honours the pets who shape families, support emotional well-being, and leave a lasting imprint on the people who love them.

"Companion Stories was created to help people honour the pets who steadied them, comforted them, and shaped the way they see the world," says Elena Iacono, Founder, LegacyNex. "It's no secret that pets change lives. We capture how. These stories deserve to be preserved with the same care and respect we give to the defining relationships in our lives."

LegacyNex Founder, Elena Iacono, with her toy poodle Roo, whose influence helped inspire the development of Companion Stories. (CNW Group/LegacyNex)

The service emerged after a clear pattern across LegacyNex client conversations over the last 12 months. Many of the most meaningful stories people shared centred on their pets -- the comfort they provided, the routines they created, and the ways they changed how their human's experienced life.

More than 60 percent of Canadian households now include a pet, and research continues to show the emotional and psychological benefits of the human–animal bond, including reduced stress, greater resilience, and increased connection. Pets have become central family members, often influencing how people understand themselves, navigate challenges, and view the world. Canadians are increasingly seeking meaningful ways to honour these relationships and preserve their impact.

Companion Stories offers a thoughtful way to capture these bonds in writing. Rather than simply relying on photos or digital memorials, the service creates a narrative that reflects the meaning of the relationship -- the joy, grounding, healing, and lessons that companionship brings into a person's life.

How It Works

Share Your Reflections: Clients receive guided prompts to share the memories and moments that defined their companion. Story Shaping: LegacyNex transforms these reflections into a cohesive, emotionally grounded narrative. Delivery: Clients receive a polished storybook they can revisit, share, and keep.

This new offering builds on the suite of products by LegacyNex: Life Guides, Audio or Video Recordings and Legacy Collections.

Iacono continued: "Canadians are looking to share more than documents or financial assets. They want to pass forward meaning -- the stories, values, and lessons that shaped them."

About LegacyNex

LegacyNex is a Canadian human narrative company dedicated to preserving the stories, wisdom, and relationships that guide families across generations. Through reflective prompts and professionally crafted content, LegacyNex transforms lived experience into clear, meaningful narratives families can revisit and share for years to come.

