A new Valeo innovation for e-mobility is coming on December 15th

News provided by

Valeo

Dec 14, 2020, 04:00 ET

PARIS, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Valeo, a world leader in vehicle electrification, will unveil another breakthrough innovation revolutionizing electric mobility, on December 15th at 1 pm CET (Paris time) on www.valeo.com! It will last less than 10 minutes only. 

With this innovation, Valeo reaffirms its reputation as a major player in electric mobility in all its forms.   

Save the date Valeo

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1384405/Save_the_date_Valeo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343650/Valeo_2020_logo.jpg

SOURCE Valeo

For further information: Steve Viala : +33 7 64 56 85 48 ; Gilles Elmoznino : + 33 6 81 73 83 41

Organization Profile

Valeo