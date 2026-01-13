A New Name for a Bold Future

The Conference Board of Canada Announces New Name to Reflect Independence and Canadian Identity

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Aeric, Inc., currently operating under the licensed name, "The Conference Board of Canada", today announced that it is adopting a new operating name, marking a significant milestone in its evolution as Canada's leading independent research organization. The new name, Signal49 Research, reflects the organization's focus, and deep Canadian roots.

"For decades, we've delivered evidence-based research and unique insights to help Canadian leaders tackle the country's toughest challenges," said Dr. Susan Black, President and CEO, The Conference Board of Canada. "While our name is changing, our purpose, leadership, and team remain the same. This evolution underscores our commitment to Canada and our role as the nation's leading independent research organization."

The name change follows the conclusion of a decades-long licensing agreement with The Conference Board, Inc., the global non-profit think tank and business membership organization, paving the way for a brand that reflects the organization's independence and Canadian identity. Developed in collaboration with an external branding agency, the new name pays homage to the 49th parallel and draws inspiration from Signal Hill in Newfoundland, where the first transatlantic wireless message was received – symbols of connection, innovation and progress.

"This change positions us for future success as one of the country's leading independent applied research organizations," added Dr. Black. "It marks a turning point for our ability to grow, diversify, and lead in addressing Canada's most pressing challenges."

The announcement comes as the organization continues to expand its impact. With more than 500 reports published annually, The Conference Board of Canada is supported by a multidisciplinary team of economists and policy experts. Recent growth initiatives include the acquisition of Vicinity Jobs Inc., a Canadian leader in labour market data and analytics.

The Conference Board, Inc., a separate and unaffiliated organization, will resume exclusive use of "The Conference Board of Canada" name and related trademarks going forward.

