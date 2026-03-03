MONTREAL, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The record label ATMA Classique enters a new era with the arrival of Nicholas Choinière, Gabriel Felcarek, and Francis Choinière as its new owners. The three entrepreneurs, who founded GFN Productions in 2018, present more than 100 large-scale symphonic concerts across Canada each year.

ATMA, Canada's leading classical music label, has a catalogue of 780 albums and releases dozens of new recordings each year by Canadian artists. Its parent company, Les Éditions Ad Litteram, along with its sister companies Studio Esplanade and Livetoune, will also come under the direction of the new owners.

Together, they intend to bring renewed energy while continuing ATMA Classique's mission, particularly the promotion of Quebec and Canadian artists on the international stage.

As part of this reorganization, the following appointments take effect:

Nicholas Choinière, General Manager of ATMA Classique

General Manager of ATMA Classique Gabriel Felcarek , President of Groupe Ad Litteram

, President of Groupe Ad Litteram Francis Choinière, Artistic Director of both labels

Day-to-day operations will remain under the management of ATMA's current team.

With several recordings already to their credit, including award-winning releases, the trio is well acquainted with the dynamics of the classical music world, both artistically and in terms of international distribution. Aware of the current challenges facing the sector, they aim to strengthen the presence of Quebec and Canadian artists in a rapidly evolving market.

"With this acquisition, we are securing the future of ATMA Classique while cultivating an innovative vision. We are committed to supporting local artistic excellence by providing a premier platform for established artists as well as new talent across the country," said Nicholas Choinière, General Manager of ATMA Classique.

"ATMA and its subsidiaries have a bright future ahead in classical music and beyond. We are determined to honour the group's 30 years of excellence while taking it to new heights," added Gabriel Felcarek, President of Groupe Ad Litteram.

Acknowledgements

The buyers wish to thank Guillaume Lombart and Denise Lefebvre for their commitment to keeping ATMA in Canada. They also thank the SODEC Business Bank, their legal advisor Mr. Éric Lemieux, and the employees of ATMA and Ad Litteram for their collaboration throughout the transition.

About ATMA Classique

Founded in 1994 by Johanne Goyette, ATMA Classique has built a strong reputation for superb sound quality recordings, featuring performances by some of the world's most distinguished musicians. Distributed in 25 countries and available on all digital platforms, the ATMA catalogue now includes more than 780 albums spanning a wide range of musical styles--from medieval music to contemporary repertoire, as well as tango, folk, and baroque. ATMA recordings stand out for their high standards and original, creative programming, earning critical acclaim and numerous awards over the years.

