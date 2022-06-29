A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for Newfoundland and Labrador
Jun 29, 2022, 12:33 ET
ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this summer and fall. The map introduces changes to Newfoundland and Labrador's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process.
"This proposal takes into account the changes in population that the province has experienced over the past ten years. We hope that citizens will respond to the proposal and make suggestions to be considered by the Commission before it issues the final document." said the Honourable Justice Alphonsus E. Faour, Chair of the three-member Commission. Amanda Bittner and Julie Eveleigh are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.
The proposal reflects Newfoundland and Labrador's decrease in population from 514,536 in 2011 to 510,550, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca.
Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 7 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of Newfoundland, the quota for each electoral district is 72,936 (510,550 residents divided by 7 electoral districts).
The Newfoundland and Labrador commission is holding a total of 12 public hearings, in person and virtual, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.
|
Location
|
Place of hearing
|
Date of hearing
|
Time of hearing
|
Marystown
|
Hotel Marystown
76 Ville Marie Drive
|
Monday, August 15, 2022
|
2 p.m.
|
Clarenville
|
Clarenville Inn 134
|
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
|
2 p.m.
|
Gander
|
Albatross Hotel 114
|
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
|
2 p.m.
|
Grand Falls-Windsor
|
Mount Peyton Inn 214
|
Thursday, August 18, 2022
|
2 p.m.
|
Stephenville
|
Days Inn
44 Queen Street
|
Monday, August 22, 2022
|
1 p.m.
|
Corner Brook
|
Hew and Draw
55 West Street
|
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
|
1 p.m.
|
Happy Valley-Goose
|
Hotel North Two
382 Hamilton River
|
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
|
1 p.m.
|
Conception Bay South
|
Manuel's
Discovery Room
7 Conception Bay
|
Monday, September 12, 2022
|
2 p.m.
|
Bay Roberts
|
Bay Roberts Hotel
72–76 Water Street
|
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
|
2 p.m.
|
Mount Pearl
|
Gloria Pearson
25 Holden Street
|
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
|
2 p.m.
|
St. John's
|
Capital Hotel, Salon A
|
Thursday, September 15, 2022
|
2 p.m.
|
Virtual hearing
|
The link will be
|
Friday, September 16, 2022
|
2 p.m.
Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than August 1, 2022. You can do so by:
- mailing it to the Commission's office
- emailing [email protected]
- filling out the Public Hearing Notice Form
- using the Interactive Mapping Tool
Notices of representation should include:
- your name, address and contact information
- the organization you represent (if any)
- the date of the public hearing you wish to attend
- a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address
- your official language of preference
- any accommodation you may need
NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution-2022.ca.
SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador
For further information: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador, Website: redistribution2022.ca, Email: [email protected]; Mailing address, Ms. Pamela Ryder Lahey, Secretary to the Commission, Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador, John Cabot Building, 3rd Floor, 10 Barter's Hill, St. John's, NL A1C 6M1, Telephone, (toll-free): 1-855-726-4103, TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935; Media enquiries, [email protected]
