A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for Newfoundland and Labrador

The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador

Jun 29, 2022, 12:33 ET

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this summer and fall. The map introduces changes to Newfoundland and Labrador's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process.

"This proposal takes into account the changes in population that the province has experienced over the past ten years. We hope that citizens will respond to the proposal and make suggestions to be considered by the Commission before it issues the final document." said the Honourable Justice Alphonsus E. Faour, Chair of the three-member Commission. Amanda Bittner and Julie Eveleigh are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.

The proposal reflects Newfoundland and Labrador's decrease in population from 514,536 in 2011 to 510,550, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca.

Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 7 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of Newfoundland, the quota for each electoral district is 72,936 (510,550 residents divided by 7 electoral districts).

Public hearings

The Newfoundland and Labrador commission is holding a total of 12 public hearings, in person and virtual, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.

Location

Place of hearing

Date of hearing

Time of hearing

Marystown

Hotel Marystown

76 Ville Marie Drive

Monday, August 15, 2022

2 p.m.

Clarenville

Clarenville Inn 134
Trans Canada Highway

Tuesday, August 16, 2022

2 p.m.

Gander

Albatross Hotel 114
Trans Canada Highway

Wednesday, August 17, 2022

2 p.m.

Grand Falls-Windsor

Mount Peyton Inn 214
Lincoln Road

Thursday, August 18, 2022

2 p.m.

Stephenville

Days Inn

44 Queen Street

Monday, August 22, 2022

1 p.m.

Corner Brook

Hew and Draw

55 West Street

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

1 p.m.

Happy Valley-Goose
Bay

Hotel North Two

382 Hamilton River
Road

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

1 p.m.

Conception Bay South

Manuel's
Interpretation Centre

Discovery Room

7 Conception Bay
Highway

Monday, September 12, 2022

2 p.m.

Bay Roberts

Bay Roberts Hotel

72–76 Water Street

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

2 p.m.

Mount Pearl

Gloria Pearson
Community Centre

25 Holden Street

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

2 p.m.

St. John's

Capital Hotel, Salon A
208 Kenmount Road

Thursday, September 15, 2022

2 p.m.

Virtual hearing

The link will be
provided to
participants and
observers

Friday, September 16, 2022

2 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than August 1, 2022. You can do so by:

Notices of representation should include:

  • your name, address and contact information
  • the organization you represent (if any)
  • the date of the public hearing you wish to attend
  • a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address
  • your official language of preference
  • any accommodation you may need

NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution-2022.ca.

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador

For further information: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador, Website: redistribution2022.ca, Email: [email protected]; Mailing address, Ms. Pamela Ryder Lahey, Secretary to the Commission, Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador, John Cabot Building, 3rd Floor, 10 Barter's Hill, St. John's, NL A1C 6M1, Telephone, (toll-free): 1-855-726-4103, TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935; Media enquiries, [email protected]

