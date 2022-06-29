A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for Newfoundland and Labrador

ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this summer and fall. The map introduces changes to Newfoundland and Labrador's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process.

"This proposal takes into account the changes in population that the province has experienced over the past ten years. We hope that citizens will respond to the proposal and make suggestions to be considered by the Commission before it issues the final document." said the Honourable Justice Alphonsus E. Faour, Chair of the three-member Commission. Amanda Bittner and Julie Eveleigh are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.

The proposal reflects Newfoundland and Labrador's decrease in population from 514,536 in 2011 to 510,550, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca.

Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 7 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of Newfoundland, the quota for each electoral district is 72,936 (510,550 residents divided by 7 electoral districts).

Public hearings

The Newfoundland and Labrador commission is holding a total of 12 public hearings, in person and virtual, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.

Location Place of hearing Date of hearing Time of hearing Marystown Hotel Marystown 76 Ville Marie Drive Monday, August 15, 2022 2 p.m. Clarenville Clarenville Inn 134

Trans Canada Highway Tuesday, August 16, 2022 2 p.m. Gander Albatross Hotel 114

Trans Canada Highway Wednesday, August 17, 2022 2 p.m. Grand Falls-Windsor Mount Peyton Inn 214

Lincoln Road Thursday, August 18, 2022 2 p.m. Stephenville Days Inn 44 Queen Street Monday, August 22, 2022 1 p.m. Corner Brook Hew and Draw 55 West Street Tuesday, August 23, 2022 1 p.m. Happy Valley-Goose

Bay Hotel North Two 382 Hamilton River

Road Wednesday, August 24, 2022 1 p.m. Conception Bay South Manuel's

Interpretation Centre Discovery Room 7 Conception Bay

Highway Monday, September 12, 2022 2 p.m. Bay Roberts Bay Roberts Hotel 72–76 Water Street Tuesday, September 13, 2022 2 p.m. Mount Pearl Gloria Pearson

Community Centre 25 Holden Street Wednesday, September 14, 2022 2 p.m. St. John's Capital Hotel, Salon A

208 Kenmount Road Thursday, September 15, 2022 2 p.m. Virtual hearing The link will be

provided to

participants and

observers Friday, September 16, 2022 2 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a presentation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than August 1, 2022. You can do so by:

Notices of representation should include:

your name, address and contact information

the organization you represent (if any)

the date of the public hearing you wish to attend

a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address

your official language of preference

any accommodation you may need

NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution-2022.ca.

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador

For further information: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador, Website: redistribution2022.ca, Email: [email protected]; Mailing address, Ms. Pamela Ryder Lahey, Secretary to the Commission, Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador, John Cabot Building, 3rd Floor, 10 Barter's Hill, St. John's, NL A1C 6M1, Telephone, (toll-free): 1-855-726-4103, TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935; Media enquiries, [email protected]