A New Federal Electoral Map is Taking Shape for Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Manitoba has proposed a new electoral map for consideration at public hearings this September. This map introduces changes to Manitoba's federal electoral district boundaries and has been developed through an independent and non-partisan process.

The Manitoba commission is pleased to present our proposal to the public. We welcome input into this important democratic process and invite everyone to provide written and oral submissions. We look forward to receiving everyone's perspectives at our public hearings.

"The Manitoba commission is pleased to present our proposal to the public. We welcome input into this important democratic process and invite everyone to provide written and oral submissions. We look forward to receiving everyone's perspectives at our public hearings." said the Honourable Justice Diana M. Cameron, Chair of the three-member commission. Kelly Saunders and Paul G. Thomas are the other members of the Commission who are responsible for the readjustment of the province's federal electoral boundaries.

The proposal reflects Manitoba's increase in population from 1,208,268 in 2011 to 1,342,153, as captured in the 2021 Census, and takes into consideration communities of interest or identity, and historic and geographic factors. The proposal can be found at redistribution2022.ca. It will be published in the Canada Gazette on June 25, 2022.

Under the Electoral Boundaries Readjustment Act, the Commission's main aim in redrawing boundaries is to divide the province into 14 electoral districts that are as close to the electoral quota as reasonably possible, while taking into consideration the factors listed above. The electoral quota is calculated by dividing the population of the province by the number of electoral districts it has been allocated. In the case of Manitoba, the quota for each electoral district is 95,868 (1,342,153 residents divided by 14 electoral districts).

Public hearings

The Manitoba commission is holding five public hearings, in person and virtual, to gather comments and feedback on the proposed boundaries and electoral district names.

Public hearings Location Place of Hearing Date of Hearing Time of Hearing Winnipeg Fort Garry Hotel Concert Hall,

7th Floor 222 Broadway Wednesday, September 7, 2022 7 p.m. Brandon Victoria Inn Hotel and Convention

Centre, Salon 1 3550 Victoria Avenue Thursday, September 8, 2022 7 p.m. Virtual

hearing The link will be provided to

participants Tuesday, September 20, 2022 7 p.m. Steinbach Mennonite Heritage Village Multi-Purpose Room 231 PTH 12 N Wednesday, September 21, 2022 7 p.m. Virtual

hearing The link will be provided to

participants Thursday, September 22, 2022 7 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend. If you wish to make a representation at a hearing, please send a notice of representation to the Commission no later than August 30, 2022. You can do so by:

Notices of representation should include:

your name, address and contact information

the organization you represent (if any)

the date of the public hearing you wish to attend

a short overview of the issue(s) you intend to address

your official language of preference

any accommodation you may need

NOTE: If you wish to send comments and feedback to the Commission without attending a public hearing, you can do so by email, by mail or by using the Interactive Mapping Tool. To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or to learn more about the redistribution of federal electoral districts, visit redistribution2022.ca.

SOURCE The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Manitoba

For further information: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Manitoba, Website: redistribution2022.ca, Email: [email protected], Mailing address: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Manitoba, Cargill Building, 240 Graham Avenue, 2nd floor, suite 210, Winnipeg, MB R3C 0J7, Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-747-7226, TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935; Media enquiries: [email protected]