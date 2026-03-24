A New Era, Same Mission: Thunderbird Show Park Announces Historic Ownership Transition

LANGLEY, BC, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Thunderbird Show Park ("tbird"), a cornerstone of Canadian equestrian sport for 53 years, announces a historic transition in ownership. The Tidball family--whose visionary stewardship has guided the world-class venue since 1973--is passing ownership to the Mathesons, another local family deeply rooted in Langley's business and sporting communities.

Dana and Laurel Matheson. (CNW Group/Thunderbird Show Park)

This transition marks a new era built on a shared mission to uphold the park's standing as a premier horse show destination while honouring its foundational values: fair sport, exceptional customer service, and a family-friendly atmosphere.

"tbird has been a labour of love for our family for 53 years," said Jane Tidball. "As we look to the future, we knew new owners must share our commitment to Langley and passion for this sport. In the Mathesons, we have found exactly that."

The Mathesons are longstanding sponsors and competitors at tbird. "Our family is passionate about Langley, about tbird, and about horses," said Dana Matheson. "Our goal is to carry the torch forward and ensure tbird is around for many more decades."

tbird CEO Chris Pack affirmed the seamless fit. "The Mathesons share the same values and ethics as the Tidballs. They are committed to honouring the legacy--including the 'George & Dianne Tidball Legacy Scholarship Program'--while continuing to develop tbird's reputation as a world-class venue."

All current operations, including the 2026 tournament schedule, will proceed uninterrupted. The existing management team remains in place, and the Tidball tradition will continue in the ring and ringside through Laura Balisky (née Tidball) and Laura Jane Tidball.

About tbird:

Located near Vancouver, Thunderbird Show Park is one of North America's premier equestrian facilities, hosting ten weeks of internationally recognized hunter and jumper tournaments, including the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ of Canada, plus three weeks of rated dressage competition annually.

About Dana Matheson:

A BC-based entrepreneur and sports executive, Matheson co-owns the junior hockey and football franchises the Langley Rivermen, Westshore Wolves, and Langley Rams. As former president and CEO of C&D Logistics, he was recognized by Business in Vancouver's top "Forty Under 40" in 2016 and awarded the George Preston Business Person of the Year in Langley in 2017. Dana is an active supporter of local sports and charitable initiatives.

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SOURCE Thunderbird Show Park

Media Contact: Carley Sparks, Thunderbird Show Park, 416-473-0586, [email protected], www.tbird.ca