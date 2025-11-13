A New Era of Coastal Grandeur: The Algonquin Resort Embarks on Landmark Transformation

A multi-million dollar reimagination ushers Canada's most historic seaside resort into its next chapter of timeless luxury.

ST. ANDREWS BY-THE-SEA, NB, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's most storied coastal resort has entered a bold new chapter. InnVest Hotels proudly announces a multi-million dollar reimagination of The Algonquin Resort St. Andrews by-the-Sea, Autograph Collection, ushering in a new era that blends historic East Coast charm with modern sophistication. This transformation marks a once-in-a-generation investment to the legacy of one of New Brunswick's most treasured landmarks. As part of this transformation, the resort is redefining itself as a premier year-round destination, with enhanced experiences and the same exceptional service guests have come to expect.

At the helm is newly appointed General Manager Cole Sheridan who brings over 15 years of hospitality leadership, having held key positions at renowned properties across Canada. Known for his guest-centric approach and dedication to team culture, Sheridan is passionate about creating transformative travel experiences that honour local heritage while embracing innovation. His appointment marks an exciting new era for The Algonquin Resort, as it reinvents itself as the premier East Coast destination year-round.

"As stewards of this extraordinary property, we are honoured to lead The Algonquin Resort into its next chapter while preserving the spirit that has defined it for generations," says Sheridan. "This transformation is a celebration of place, history, and a coastal lifestyle that's both timeless and refined."

History with a New Heartbeat

Perched on the shores of Passamaquoddy Bay in the picturesque town of St. Andrews by-the-Sea, the historic resort has welcomed guests since 1889. Formerly a Canadian Pacific Railway resort, it quickly became a seaside retreat that was famed for its saltwater baths and fresh Bay of Fundy air. The resort's iconic Tudor-style architecture, storied royal and presidential visits and rich heritage, including hosting virtually every prime minister since Confederation, have secured its place among Canada's most treasured grand hotels. Spanning over 220 acres, the beloved resort features an extraordinary 72-par, award-winning seaside golf course recently ranked number 13 in Canada by SCOREgolf 2025, as well as over 20,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space for large groups, four food & beverage outlets, a full-service spa, indoor and outdoor pool, and fitness centre.

Today, the resort enters a bold new era. Set for completion in mid-2027, upcoming enhancements will include the revitalization of its 233 guestrooms, renewed public spaces including the lobby and dining venues, and the debut of Usva by-the-Sea, a highly anticipated Nordic thermal spa. Designed to elevate the resort's year-round appeal, the spa will offer an immersive wellness experience, positioning the resort as a premier wellness destination on Canada's East Coast.

"This revitalization is not just about refreshing a historic property, it's about redefining the guest experience year round," says Lydia Chen, President & CEO of InnVest Hotels. "We're committed to honouring The Algonquin Resort's storied past while creating a modern destination that invites guests to relax, recharge, and return 365 days a year."

Introducing Usva by-the-Sea

In collaboration with The Algonquin Resort, Usva Spa is expanding its brand with the launch of Usva by-the-Sea , opening Spring 2026. This new Nordic spa overlooks the legendary healing waters of Passamaquoddy Bay, offering guests an immersive wellness journey inspired by Scandinavian thermal traditions. Designed to promote relaxation, rejuvenation, and holistic well-being, the spa will feature signature thermal experiences, outdoor warm and cold plunge pools, Finnish sauna, steam sauna, and serene relaxation lounges. Founder Geneviève Nolet emphasizes, "We're excited to bring the Usva experience to the charming and historic community of St. Andrews. This project marks an important milestone in our company's growth and a meaningful contribution to the region's tourism development."

"This partnership with Usva brings a world-class spa experience to our guests," says Lydia Chen. "Usva by-the-Sea will complement our resort's legacy and help position The Algonquin Resort as a leading wellness destination."

Redesigning History: A Coastal Legacy Reimagined

Honouring 135 years of heritage, the resort's new interior redesign unveils coastal luxury for a new era. The creative direction of the redesign was led by renowned Canadian design agency mackaywong, whose co-founder Gordon MacKay brought a deeply personal perspective to the project. "I grew up dreaming of staying in this castle by the sea," says MacKay. "It was incredibly important to us that we respect the cultural and natural history of The Algonquin Resort while crafting something that feels fresh, serene, and undeniably coastal." Inspired by the property's maritime heritage and rich local stories, the design propels the resort into its next era by blending timeless tradition with modern sophistication.

These guestrooms mark the most significant evolution in the property's storied history. Curated as calm, residential-style retreats, they echo the charm of a refined coastal beach estate. Each room features floors reminiscent of original heritage oakwood, lending warmth and character, complemented by soft blue tones woven throughout the design, inspired by the cool, crisp waters of the Passamaquoddy Bay and the expansive coastal skies.

The refreshed design of The Algonquin Resort will blend timeless elegance with a strong sense of place, offering guests a warm and memorable arrival experience. Highlights include elevated public spaces and reimagined dining venues that pay subtle tribute to local heritage, traditions, and community. With a focus on storytelling, craftsmanship, and regional influence, the redesign sets the stage for an exciting new chapter at this iconic resort.

For more information or to book, visit www.algonquinresort.com .

Images of The Algonquin Resort can be found HERE . Credit: The Algonquin Resort St. Andrews by-the-Sea, Autograph Collection.

About The Algonquin Resort:

Perched above the picturesque seaside town of St. Andrews by-the-Sea, The Algonquin Resort is one of Canada's most storied and iconic coastal destinations. Since 1889, the resort has welcomed generations of travellers seeking restorative seaside air, timeless elegance, and East Coast warmth. Today, The Algonquin is reawakening its legacy as Canada's most iconic seaside resort -- honouring its historic past while ushering in a new era of coastal grandeur, innovation, and year-round hospitality. A member of the Autograph Collection by Marriott, The Algonquin Resort embodies the promise of "life led by the tide", where moments of stillness, adventure, and East Coast beauty converge in a truly timeless escape.

SOURCE Marconi Agency

Media Contact: Megan van der Baars, [email protected]