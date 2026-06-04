"There is something deeply restorative about arriving in Jasper," says the resort's General Manager, Garrett Turta. "I recall one of my son's earliest memories of the Lodge was stepping out of the car, breathing in deeply, and saying, 'it smells like Jasper.' It's more than just the scent of pine trees and cedar carried through the mountain air, it's the warmth of a wood-burning fireplace, the immediate sense of familiarity and comfort here, as though you've returned to something you didn't realize you'd been missing. At Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, luxury has always been less about excess and more about what people rediscover while they're here: time together, space to breathe, connection to nature, and a slower rhythm of life. This new chapter builds on that feeling, creating a resort experience that feels both deeply connected to memory and entirely new to discover."

The Adventure Begins on Arrival

At the heart of the transformation is a reimagined Main Lodge and arrival experience that draws inspiration from Jasper's skies, forests, and glacial landscapes, inviting guests to begin their Jasper experience with purpose. The refreshed lobby welcomes guests into a space that feels both celestial and grounded in nature – an immersive introduction that sets the tone for a stay defined by connection, restoration, and awe. Guests can also take in picturesque panoramic views of Lac Beauvert and Whistlers Mountain upon arrival by stepping out onto the iconic new lakeside patio.

Anchoring the promenade is Embark Outpost + Provisions, a thoughtfully reimagined general store and adventure hub designed as the starting point for each day's journey. Here, guests can book guided experiences through the Adventure Concierge, prepare for outdoor excursions, enjoy locally roasted coffee and trail snacks, and discover artisan goods inspired by the region. Situated nearby, the anticipated home for the resort's Camp JPL Adventure Club – set to debut in late summer – will be a vibrant basecamp for young explorers and their families, offering fully supervised programming for children ages 5-12. From nature walks and wilderness skills to creative play and immersive storytelling, the space is designed to spark imagination and for children to roam, discover, and forge a deeper connection with the natural surroundings. Parents can enjoy the rare luxury of time to unwind or explore the property at their leisure. Thoughtful touches, from adventure-fueled lunches to keepsake mementos, help turn a family holiday into a tradition that deepens with each return.

"When you invest in a place like Jasper, with such deep ties to Canada and its history, you take on a responsibility that goes well beyond the property itself. We're proud of this extensive transformation, which reflects not only our long-term conviction in timeless, elevated hospitality experiences, but also our commitment to Canadian communities like Jasper – where continued investment helps support long-term resilience and growth," said Tyler MacDonald, Senior Vice President and Head of Hotels at Oxford Properties. "Working closely with our long-time partners at Accor and design firm HBA, our team has reimagined the Lodge in a way that respects its heritage while positioning it for its next chapter. Set within its iconic wilderness setting, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge will continue to be a special destination – for the community and for visitors alike."

This marks the latest in a series of investments by owner Oxford Properties in Canada, where the firm has committed more than $2B since 2025.

Purposeful Spaces to Share Moments of Connection

More than 330 of the 397 guest rooms, suites, and Signature Cabins, have been renewed and redesigned to support time spent meaningfully. Alpine chic interiors balance modern comfort with the warmth and character of the Lodge's history, while layouts prioritize privacy without separation, offering space to gather, retreat, and reconnect at one's own rhythm. Across the resort, accommodations have been thoughtfully reimagined to reflect the landscape beyond their windows. Blue tones inspired by glacial lakes and open skies are paired with organic textures, carved wood details, and refined Fairmont touches that elevate the experience while preserving a deep sense of place. The spaces feel both worldly and distinctly Jasper: a quiet expression of luxury immersed in nature, where each cabin door opens to a private, effortless connection to the vast wilderness awaiting at one's doorstep.

The Lodge's iconic Signature Cabins, including historic and storied retreats such as Outlook Cabin and Point Cabin, remain the heart of this experience. Long celebrated as places where families, friends, and groups come together, these storied cabins are ideally suited for multi-generational stays, milestone celebrations, and private retreats – whether personal escapes or professionally hosted gatherings. Expansive living spaces set the stage for elevated in-cabin experiences, from fireside dining and guided stargazing to bespoke wellness rituals, transforming time spent together into living memories that linger well beyond the stay.

Flavours of Jasper, Interpreted Through Light, Wood, and Fire

As part of its next chapter, the resort introduces a collection of story‑driven signature dining experiences shaped by the landscape, seasons, and untold stories of Jasper National Park. Across these three distinctive signature dining venues, inspiration is drawn from the region's ever‑changing skies, surrounding forests, and elemental contrasts. These culinary destinations invite guests to embark on gastronomic journeys that celebrate elevated local ingredients, inventive preservation, zero‑waste techniques, and attentive service, where every meal feels both rooted and exploratory.

Lume, located in the former Emerald Lounge in the Main Lodge, takes its cue from the ever‑changing light that defines Jasper, from soft valley sunrises to the depth of Dark Sky evenings. Garden‑forward menus, vibrant cocktails, and a space that subtly transitions throughout the day create an atmosphere that feels relaxed yet refined – an indoor extension of the grand landscape just beyond its windows.

Elderwood transforms the former Great Hall into a warm, timber-framed dining room inspired by the surrounding forests. Beneath soaring beams and rich wood textures, guests gather over seasonal, regionally inspired dishes and shareable plates designed to suit every occasion - from lingering family breakfasts to celebratory dinners that bring generations together.

The Barbicon, named after the nearby Barbican Pass, offers a contemporary interpretation of the classic mountain steakhouse. Anchored by the Main Lodge's original Tyndall stone fireplace, the space leans into aged ingredients, inventive preservation, and slow-crafted techniques, setting the stage for elevated menu offerings designed to be savoured over time.

Expressions of Wellness Through Nature

The transformation further strengthens Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge as a place where wellness lives outside of four walls, unfolding organically in nature and the grounding cadence of mountain life. Immersive wellness experiences invite family and friends to reconnect through moments of calm and restoration, including the Glacial Plunge & Sauna Journey on the shores of Lac Beauvert. Drawing on thermal contrast, local botanicals, and guided mindfulness, these rituals offer a deeply grounding way to reset, reflect, and reemerge, attuned to nature and in sync with one's breath.

Adventure remains equally integral to the Lodge's spirit, with all￼season experiences that encourage exploration at every comfort level. As a gateway to hiking, biking, canoeing, kayaking, skiing, and thoughtfully curated eco￼tours, the resort makes discovery both accessible and inspiring. Set within one of the world's most celebrated Dark Sky Preserves, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge also expands its astronomical and Indigenous storytelling experiences, inviting guests to gather beneath an unobstructed sky for guided stargazing, and to linger at fireside and foraging moments that weave together land, sky, and story in profoundly memorable ways.

Enduring Traditions, Played on the Greens and Celebrated Through the Seasons

Beyond the accommodations, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge continues to be a place where tradition thrives and moments with family and friends are marked in meaningful ways – whether through sport, play, or festivities. The resort's iconic Stanley Thompson–designed golf course has undergone a meticulous restoration, preserving both its strategic brilliance and its standing as one of Canada's premier courses. Moving from the course to the courts, the repositioned resort has added new pickleball courts and a playground to its wide array of existing amenities. Throughout the year, the resort also brings its spirit of gathering to life through a calendar of signature events and seasonal celebrations, including the much‑anticipated return of beloved festive traditions such as Christmas in November, inviting guests to come together, create rituals of their own, and experience the Lodge at its most joyful.

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About Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is renowned for the international luxury hospitality brand's unrivalled portfolio of more than 96 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. From grand hotels to urban retreats, since 1907 Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – renowned addresses such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, Fairmont Doha and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Fairmont hotels are the social epicenters of their cities--iconic gathering places where people, culture, and ideas converge. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL Accor, a booking platform and loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

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SOURCE Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge

Media Contact: Anastasia Martin-Stilwell, Regional Director of Public Relations, Canada's Western Mountain Region, Fairmont Hotels + Rimrock Banff, Emblems Collection, [email protected], www.jasper-park-lodge.com