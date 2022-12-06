A new, convenient way to experience 7-Eleven Canada: licensed restaurants to open in Edmonton

Edmontonians are invited to the grand opening celebrations on December 9th

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Get ready Albertans because there's a new way to experience 7-Eleven Canada. Seven locations in Alberta are expanding their restaurants into licensed locations with dine-in seating areas. This means that our adult customers can now enjoy freshly prepared meals from 7-Eleven Canada with chilled beer, wine, seltzers or coolers by dining in, ordering takeout or delivery.

To celebrate, 7-Eleven Canada is hosting grand opening events at the newly licensed restaurants on December 9th and all our adult customers are invited. From 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., guests can enjoy samples of 7-Eleven's Crispy Classic Chicken wings, 'hot from the oven' Pizza as well as Alberta craft beers, and also enter to win a gift basket filled with goodies.

Here are the participating licensed restaurants:

8210 - 160 Avenue, Edmonton

6975 Ellerslie Rd., SW, Edmonton

1704 Millwoods Rd South, Edmonton

14110 - 127 Street, Edmonton

4602 - 50th Avenue, Rocky Mountain (dine-in and takeout only; no delivery)

101 West Haven Blvd., Leduc

10002 Franklin Avenue, Fort McMurray

"This is another way 7-Eleven Canada continues to innovate and provide our customers with even more convenient ways to shop, snack and now, dine-in. We're excited to open and welcome customers into more licensed restaurants in Alberta," says Marc Goodman, VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "Our customers have been huge fans of our first location and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. We can't wait for more of our Alberta customers to experience our new licensed restaurant formats."

There are three convenient ways to enjoy the new 7-Eleven Canada licensed restaurants:

Dine-in: To experience the new dine-in option, you can drop by the new 7-Eleven licensed restaurants between 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. to enjoy a delicious meal paired with a refreshing drink.

To experience the new dine-in option, you can drop by the new 7-Eleven licensed restaurants between to enjoy a delicious meal paired with a refreshing drink. Takeout: If you're on the go and looking for a one-stop shop for delicious hot foods and alcoholic drinks, you can visit any of these locations between 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. , seven days a week.

If you're on the go and looking for a one-stop shop for delicious hot foods and alcoholic drinks, you can visit any of these locations between , seven days a week. Delivery: For those that don't want to leave the comfort of their home and are in the delivery range, you can satisfy your craving for Crispy Classic Chicken or a Big Bite paired with a cold beer by simply placing a delivery order through UberEats, DoorDash or SkiptheDishes between 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

All 7-Eleven staff at these new licensed restaurant formats are ProServe trained and will be able to recognize signs of intoxication, know when to refuse service to customers, prevent over-consumption, and abide by the ID check standards to ensure all customers are at least 18 years of age. 7-Eleven Canada has a strong age-restricted sales policy and controls in place alongside food service training.

For more information, visit https://7-eleven.ca/beer-and-wine-ab-delivery

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada, Inc. at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram , and LinkedIn .

