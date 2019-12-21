A message to the customers and stakeholders of Swissport Canada Inc.

The following is a statement from Louis-Philippe Charland, Vice-President, Human Resources, Swissport Canada:

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - With the Holiday season in full swing, Swissport Canada Inc. wants to reassure its customers, stakeholders and travelers transiting by YUL that it has reached a tentative agreement with the union representing Swissport Fuel employees (IAM Lodge 140) at YUL (Montreal) & YMX (Mirabel) Airports. Both parties reached this agreement following an intense round of negotiations and have agreed that there will be no labour action or disruption until the union presents the agreement to its members for a vote. The union will unanimously recommend this offer and we are optimistic that it will be ratified by the employees. We want to thank the union leadership for its dedication to pursuing negotiations during this busy period, to reach a satisfying agreement that will avoid any disruption to the travelers, stakeholders and costumers.

SOURCE Swissport Canada Inc.