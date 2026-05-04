A MASSIVE NEW SCULPTURE EXHIBITION WITH AUGMENTED REALITY IS TAKING OVER ROYAL BOTANICAL GARDENS THIS SUMMER

ANCHORBALL: A Curious Art Journey brings 18 towering works, and a hidden digital world, to one of Canada's most iconic gardens

BURLINGTON, ON, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG) presents a major new contemporary art exhibition this summer. Opening June 20, 2026, ANCHORBALL: A Curious Art Journey marks the first Canadian exhibition by artist Ken Kelleher, internationally known as Anchorball, transforming the garden into an immersive landscape of monumental sculpture, character, and discovery.

ANCHORBALL: A Curious Art Journey (CNW Group/Royal Botanical Gardens)

The exhibition features 18 large-scale monumental works, reaching up to 12 feet tall, alongside an integrated augmented reality experience embedded throughout the garden, bringing together physical and digital elements within a beautiful natural setting.

"ANCHORBALL brings a bold and playful new experience to the Royal Botanical Gardens, blending larger‑than‑life art, digital discovery and natural beauty in a way that's innovative and inspiring," said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming. "This immersive spectacle is a visual, interactive treat for people of all ages. I invite everyone to visit RBG this summer, explore ANCHORBALL and enjoy an unforgettable, imaginative experience."

Marking Royal Botanical Gardens' largest and most ambitious exhibition to date, and coinciding with its 85th anniversary, the display is on view through September 20, 2026. Adult tickets starting at $19.50 are available now! Explore all ticket options, including child, youth, and senior rates, at rbg.ca/anchorball.

"This exhibition is part of our broader vision to position RBG as a destination for both nature and culture," said Keith Scott, Chair of the Board of Directors at Royal Botanical Gardens. "This exhibition brings together large-scale sculpture, landscape, and visitor experience in a way that expands what a botanical garden can offer."

A WORLD OF CHARACTERS, IN FULL BLOOM

At the centre of the exhibition is a cast of larger-than-life, playful pop-art figures that feel as though they've stepped out of another world and into the garden.

The Venus Floralis series, up to 8 feet tall, combine human form with botanical elements in a series of surreal sculptural portraits.

series, up to 8 feet tall, combine human form with botanical elements in a series of surreal sculptural portraits. The Main Characters , Willy, Winky, Bunni B, and Quantum Leap, each approximately 8 feet tall, are bold, animated, and expressive, with its own personality and story.

, Willy, Winky, Bunni B, and Quantum Leap, each approximately 8 feet tall, are bold, animated, and expressive, with its own personality and story. The Florals series includes floral sculptures up to 12 feet tall, such as Mystifloria, Kung Pao, and others, extending the forms of the surrounding garden at an exaggerated scale.

Together, they create a cohesive sculptural world where play, nature, and art intersect, inviting visitors to move through the garden and explore.

A HIDDEN DIGITAL LAYER

Beyond the physical works, ANCHORBALL introduces a second, invisible exhibition. Visitors can use their smartphones to discover 5 hidden augmented reality Cloudwalkers placed throughout the garden. Once all are found, a final AR Masterpiece is unlocked, revealing a digital work that exists only through interaction. Audio reflections from the artist, and augmented reality elements expand the world of the characters.

A NEW KIND OF GARDEN EXPERIENCE

The exhibition reflects RBG's growing commitment to presenting contemporary cultural programming within its natural landscapes, engaging local audiences while strengthening its position as a tourism destination across Ontario and beyond.

The setting for ANCHORBALL: A Curious Art Journey is integral to the experience. RBG's sustainable Rose Garden features a curated display of roses and companion plantings selected to extend seasonal interest. Emphasizing new Canadian, cold-hardy varieties, the garden reflects an innovative approach to horticulture and design. Curated pathways, a central fountain, and expansive treelines create a picturesque backdrop for RBG's Tea House, events, and culinary experiences, together shaping RBG's identity as an evolving cultural destination.

"This is my first exhibition in Canada and one of the largest I've presented to date," said Kelleher. "To install it at Royal Botanical Gardens is a unique opportunity, the characters feel like they belong here. They've arrived for the summer, and it's something you need to experience in person."

EXHIBITION DETAILS

ANCHORBALL: A Curious Art Journey

On view: June 20 – September 20, 2026

Royal Botanical Gardens

680 Plains Rd W, Burlington, ON

Open daily. Visit rbg.ca for full details.

Tickets available at rbg.ca/anchorball.

Media Images, visit HERE.

Media preview and artist tours are by invitation only. To request accreditation, please contact Jennifer Spiteri, Royal Botanical Gardens, or Deanne Moser, DM Public.

Visit rbg.ca/anchorball to learn more!

Follow @rbgcanada on Instagram, Royal Botanical Gardens on Facebook, and join the eRBG Newsletter at rbg.ca/erbg-newsletter.

About Royal Botanical Gardens

Royal Botanical Gardens (RBG), proudly celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2026, is the not-for-profit caretaker of 2193 acres of land and ecosystems surrounded by Canada's largest urban environment. RBG is an educator and experience creator delivering cultural, artistic, and culinary experiences throughout its diverse network of gardens and natural spaces.

For more information about Royal Botanical Gardens, please visit www.rbg.ca

About Ken Kelleher

Anchorball is the creative practice of contemporary sculptor Ken Kelleher, whose work explores the intersection of monumental sculpture, character design, and narrative world-building. Known for bold colour, exaggerated form, and emotionally expressive characters, Kelleher creates sculptural environments that merge imagination with contemporary visual culture. His work spans monumental public installations, studio editions, paintings, and collectible art objects. Across these mediums, his practice forms part of an expanding mythological landscape populated by characters from evolving worlds such as ANCHORBALL: A Curious Art Journey, a narrative universe where humor, curiosity, memory, and imagination converge through sculpture. Learn more at kenkelleher.com

SOURCE Royal Botanical Gardens

Media Contact: Jennifer Spiteri (she/her), Royal Botanical Gardens, Media & Communications Officer, [email protected], 905-527-1158 ext. 555 (1-800-694-4769); Deanne Moser, DMPUBLIC, [email protected], 647-888-9388